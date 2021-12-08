Xentrix Studios Australia has signed a content development and production partnership with the Sleigh Group, whose media fund will back nine original titles from the animation company.

The deal is worth approximately $50 million over five years, and is some 18 months in the making. It comes off the back of the Producer Offset increase to 30 per cent for non-feature length content.

The first series to go into production for the Melbourne-based Xentrix Studios Australia is The Gaggles, followed by PICO and PACO. The Sleigh Group will also support a third season of Jar Dwellers (which will be in 3D), and other series Technoracers (Sprockets), Check Out Chelsea, Rose’s Cooking Adventures, Rezza’s Rides and Dinner Detectives.

Previous seasons of Jar Dwellers have aired on Network 10.

“The synergy in this landmark deal will ensure that Xentrix Studios Australia will grow as one of the most sought-after creation hubs both domestically and internationally,” said Xentrix head of creative Ken Cantrill.

Sleigh Group CEO Ivy Novacco said the partnership was incredibly exciting, and that it will be releasing more about it into 2022.

Xentrix Studios Australia formed in June after the India-based Xentrix Studios acquired Viskatoons. The studio in Melbourne’s Richmond joins other offshoots of the company in the Philippines, Canada and Singapore.