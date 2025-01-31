XYZ Films reveals what it’s looking for from producers at this year’s SPA Connect

Todd Brown

Sales agent and distributor XYZ Films is focused on genre films including action, horror, and sci-fi in the $US4-$US12 million range that have clear theatrical potential across multiple major territories, the company’s head of international acquisitions, Todd Brown said.

Brown, based in Canada, will attend this year’s SPA Connect market at Screen Forever, where Australian producers will pitch their projects to him. He is looking for a compelling hook within ...