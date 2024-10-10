‘Y2k’, ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Pools’ among last minute additions to SXSW Sydney lineup

SXSW Sydney has announced multiple last-minute additions to its Screen Festival, which kicks off on Monday.

Kyle Mooney’s A24 disaster comedy Y2K, starring Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, and The Kid Laroi, will now screen as the opening film. The story follows a group of teens as they fight for their lives when Y2K becomes a reality at a 1999 New Year’s Eve party.

Amazon MGM Films will present the Australian premiere of William Goldenberg Unstoppable, a sports drama based on the true story of Anthony Robles, a champion wrestler born with one leg, that stars Jharrel Jarome,

Sam Hayes’s coming-of-age film dramedy Pools will now have its international premiere at SXSW. The film stars Odessa Adlon as Kennedy, a young adult who pool-hops across a wealthy suburb in Chicago, leading to a cathartic journey of self-discovery. Hayes will attend the event as a special guest.

Also having its international premiere is Alexi Wasser’s Messy, about a love addict moving to New York after a breakup. The screening will feature a live recording of podcast Weirder Together with director and star Wasser, alongside cast member Ione Skye and her husband Ben Lee.

Apple TV+ series Shrinking Season 2 starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel

Two new films from legendary director Kiyoshi Kurosawa have also been added to the lineup – psychological horror Clouds, and a French language remake of 1998 crime drama Serpent’s Path.

Of the other features added to the lineup, there is Kit Redstone and Arran Shearing’s surrealist dark comedy King Baby, Daniel Claridge and Pacho Velez’s UFO fanatic documentary They’re Here, Morrisa Maltz’s First Nations coming-of-age story Jazzy, and Jess Jacklin’s Quad Gods, a documentary following three men with quadriplegia who form a champion esports team.

Next week will also incorporate episodic premieres, including the world premiere of Brendan Cowell’s ABC TV series Plum, in which the creator stars alongside Asher Keddie, and Jermaine Clement, and a sneak peak of Apple TV+ series Shrinking’s second season, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford.

Elsewhere, Amazon Prime’s Australian version of The Office will be the focus of a panel discussion featuring star Felicity Ward, executive producers and writers, Jackie van Beek and Julie De Fina, along with Sarah Christie from Amazon MGM Studios.

On the festival’s closing night, see comedian cinephiles Alexei Toliopoulos and Gen Fricker will host a live script read of Gregor Jordan’s Two Hands to celebrate the Australian film’s 25th anniversary. They will be joined onstage by a cast of Australian performers.

SXSW Sydney will take place from October 14 – 20. Find out more information here.