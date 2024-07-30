Yolandi Franken announces WIFT departure

WIFT (Women in Film Television) is inviting applications for a NSW board member after Yolandi Franken announced her departure.

Having joined WIFT in 2019, Franken started as a member of the events committee in NSW before becoming a driving force behind WIFT Virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic and succeeding Megan Riakos, one of the founding members of WIFT, as the NSW board member in 2021. She also previously served as the national secretary.

Under her leadership, WIFT NSW has regularly received grants from the City of Sydney and Create NSW, while also maintaining strong partnerships with AFTRS, The Actor Centre, The Screen Industry Guilds, SF3 Smartphone Film Fest, and Screen Vixens, among others.

She oversaw programs and workshops across stunts, post-production, technology, pitching, casting, intimacy coordination, music rights, acting, composing, and directing, as well as Annual Women’s Day panels with industry leaders held in conjunction with various guilds.

Franken said although she was saddened to say goodbye, she remained committed to WIFT NSW as a regular member and looked forward to supporting and attending future events.

Anyone interested in volunteering to become the WIFT NSW Board Member is encouraged to email secretariat@wiftaustralia.org.au for more information.

WIFT Australia is dedicated to achieving gender equality in the Australian screen industry through research, advocacy, education, and support for all identifying women and non-binary screen industry practitioners.