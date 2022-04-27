The ABC’s You Can’t Ask That is back for a seventh season with answers to all the questions you’d never ask a stranger.

Eight new episodes covering dementia, bogans, juvenile detention, gay men, porn performers, heroin users, models, postnatal depression, wrongly incarcerated, prescription drug addicts, Jewish, and adoption will be available on iview on May 25.

The ABC production is directed and produced by Kirk Docker, with Josh Schmidt on board as series producer, and Frances O’Riordan and ABC head of entertainment Nick Hayden executive producing.

You Can’t Ask That will be available to binge on ABC iview, from Wednesday, May 25. The series also screens weekly, Wednesday nights from May 25 at 9pm on ABC TV.