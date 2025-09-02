‘You don’t have to look far to see mob in every single sport doing some crazy things’: Abraham Byrne-Jameson on NITV docuseries ‘Dreaming Big’

·
NewsTV & Streaming
·

NITV’s Dreaming Big, which showcases the journeys of First Nations youth in sport, may be Abraham Byrne-Jameson’s first broadcast directing credit, but he’s no stranger to the subject matter.

When SBS and NITV approached Wirrim Media, which Abraham and his father Richard run together, to create the series, it was a full-circle moment as an Indigenous kid that grew up playing rugby league, motocross and snowboarding to a high level.

“My whole upbringing was sports… My love of sports was the...