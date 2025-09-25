Michael Hurst and Linda Cropper in 'Birthright'.

‘You never really know how things are going to pan out’: Linda Cropper takes fresh turns with ‘Dear Life’, ‘All Her Fault’, ‘Birthright’

Last year, Linda Cropper went from playing a warm, kindly character who attempts to calm a distressed mother on the Melbourne set of Peacock’s All Her Fault to a highly strung mother navigating tragedy in the upcoming Stan drama Dear Life.

It’s a transition she was more than pleased to make.

“That’s always nice to do,” she said.

“As an actor, you get to stretch some different muscles, so to speak.”

With more than 60 credits spanning four deca...