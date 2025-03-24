Zara Symes’ ‘A to Z’ given new life after being included on the Athena List in New York

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

When Australian-Scottish screenwriter Zara Symes worked at London’s ITV News in the early 2010s, a story about the names of the city’s Crossrail tunnelling machines caught her eye.

While christening one of them Elizabeth was easy enough to understand, giving another the title of Phyllis seemed slightly more obscure.

After some initial research, Symes discovered the tunnel was named after Phyllis Pearsall, founder of Geographers’...