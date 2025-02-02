Zareh Nalbandian, Jane Halton added to AFTRS Council

Animal Logic co-founder Zareh Nalbandian and former Australian Department of Finance secretary Jane Halton are the newest appointments to the AFTRS Council.

It’s the latest step of Nalbandian’s post-Animal Logic career, following his departure as CEO in September 2023, a year after selling the company’s animation studios to Netflix. He remains at the helm of production companies Animal Logic Entertainment and Truant Pictures, both of which he founded, and is a patron of the Armenian Film Festival Australia (AFFA).

Speaking about the new appointment, he said supporting emerging creative talent and “pushing the boundaries of innovative storytelling” had always been among his passions.

“I look forward to working alongside our chair Rachel Perkins, CEO Nell Greenwood, and fellow Council members to nurture and develop the next generation of talent in Australian film, television, and radio,” he said.

He will be joined on the council by Halton, who brings extensive experience in finance, insurance, risk management, information technology, human resources, health and ageing, and public policy.

Her previous roles include Secretary of the Australian Department of Health, Secretary for the Department of Health and Ageing, and executive co-ordinator (deputy secretary) of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. She has also held international appointments, including the executive board of the World Health Organization, president of the World Health Assembly, chair of the executive board of WHO, and chair of the OECD Health Committee.

Like Nalbandian, Halton said she was looking forward to working with Perkins and Greenwood to help educational opportunities that will “allow this next generation to realise their potential”.

“AFTRS has a proud reputation as a global leader in screen and audio education, having nurtured generations of creative talent,” she said.

“At a time of major change in the digital, media, and entertainment landscape it’s critical our emerging creative talent are equipped to tell our stories in new and innovative ways.”

It comes after the Federal Government reappointed Greenwood and Deputy Chair Debra Richards to AFTRS Council until March 2030 and March 2028, respectively. Nell Greenwood was also reappointed as CEO for a five-year term.

In welcoming the two new appointments, Greenwood said the school had gained “the breadth and depth of experience it needs to successfully navigate a fast-changing environment”.

“We couldn’t have hoped for more knowledgeable, experienced, and dedicated leaders to help steer AFTRS as it prepares future storytellers to thrive at home and around the world,” she said.