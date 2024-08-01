Zareh Nalbandian appointed patron of the Armenian Film Festival Australia (AFFA)

Animal Logic co-founder Zareh Nalbandian has joined former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian as a patron of the Armenian Film Festival Australia (AFFA).

“As someone connected to both the film industry and my Armenian heritage, I’m excited to support this platform that brings unique Armenian stories to Australian audiences,” Nalbandian said. “The festival celebrates our rich culture and fosters understanding and appreciation across communities.”

Festival co-founders and co-directors Margaret Chater and Hourie Demirjian said Nalbandian’s industry expertise and passion for storytelling aligned with the festival’s mission.

“With Zareh and Gladys Berejiklian as our patrons, we’re poised to elevate the festival to new heights and further strengthen the cultural bridge between Armenia and Australia.”

Nalbandian was born in Cairo, Egypt to Armenian parents, and migrated to Sydney with his parents when he was six years old. In 1991, he co-founded Animal Logic which became a global VFX and animation powerhouse, which he later sold to Netflix.

Berejiklian, who resigned as NSW premier in October 2021 over an Icac corruption enquiry, was born to Armenian parents in 1970. Her grandparents were orphaned during the Armenian genocide and both her parents lived as refugees in Syria and Jerusalem before moving to Australia where they met, according to The Guardian. Last month she lost a legal challenge against Icac that she engaged in “serious corrupt conduct” by failing to declare a personal conflict of interest regarding two government grants.

The eighth Armenian Film Festival Australia will open later this month with the world premiere of The Golden Chain of Mercy – a documentary showcasing Australia’s ANZAC connection to the Armenian genocide and the birth of Australia’s humanitarian aid effort.