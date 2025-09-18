‘Zombie Plane’ (First Look)

Directed by Lav Bodnaruk and Michael Mier, Zombie Plane centres on a flight from Sydney to Los Angeles that is overrun by zombies, forcing an eclectic band of passengers – led by celebrities-turned-secret agents – to unite to save humanity.

The film features Vanilla Ice, Sophie Monk, Chuck Norris, Ice-T, Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Sir Bob Geldof, Brian Austin Green, Cody Simpson, John Jarratt, Matt Okine, Alex Fleri, Victoria Fleri, Dan Ewing, Teressa Liane, and Ann Truong – all battling zombies at 30,000 feet.

Bodnaruk wrote the script with William Strong, with Jessica Butland producing.

Filming took place on the Gold Coast, with financial support from Gold Coast film finance company Parc Entertainment Capital, Bacena Capital, and a team of executive producers across Brisbane and the Gold Coast. International sales are being handled by Entertainment Squad.

Zombie Plane is set to land in cinemas nationwide on November 13 via Radioactive Pictures.