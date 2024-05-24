‘A Vintage Christmas’ film starts Brisbane shoot

A new romance film, A Vintage Christmas, has begun shooting in Brisbane where it is expected to inject $1.25 million into the local economy.

The film, which stars Canadian actors Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell, is being produced by romance genre specialists Jaggi Entertainment. It was written by Jennifer Snow and is being directed by Colin Budds, with Nicely Entertainment overseeing international distribution.

Screen Queensland’s chief creative officer, Dr Belinda Burns, said Vintage Christmas was partially funded by its Screen Finance program and Post, Digital, Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive.

“We are proud to provide end-to-end support in Queensland, with filming through to post-production taking place exclusively in our state. The film delivers benefits on a local scale, injecting a minimum $1.25 million into the local economy and providing employment for Queensland cast and crew. We are committed to supporting Queensland-based production companies like Jaggi Entertainment, who generate locally retained IP which reaches international audiences.”

The romance genre has found a willing market among streamers in recent years, with Jaggi Entertainment producing several films in quick succession. Actor Merritt Patterson also appeared in Jaggi’s 2023 release, One Perfect Match.

A Vintage Christmas is written by Jennifer Snow, directed Colin Budds and produced by Steve Jaggi and Kylie Pascoe. The executive producer is Vanessa Shapiro. Jaggi Entertainment will manage distribution of the film in Australia, with North America and international sales and handled by Nicely Entertainment, marking their tenth film together.