18 individuals, 18 business proposals to share $5.2 million of Screen Australia Enterprise funding

Screen Australia has announced that 18 individual opportunities and 18 business proposals will share $5.2 million of Enterprise funding.
Recipients include Ten4 Media, a Northern Territory-based company specialising in observational documentaries that capture unique stories and landscapes; Fremantle company Artemis Media, renowned for Maggie Beer’s Big Mission and Who Do You Think You Are?; and Swift Street producers Magpie Pictures from regional NSW.
Among the individuals to receive the funding are Class of 07 creator Kacie Anning who will undertake a six-month placement with US company Paper Planes; Joshua Yasserie, a 2023 Fresh blood recipient who will embark on a 12-month placement with Studio Gilay; and Ruby Davis, who recently worked on Adam Elliot’s upcoming feature Memoir of a Snail and will undertake a 12-month placement with Arenamedia.
Screen Australia’s First Nations Department has invested $1 million into the program which will support four First Nations Businesses – Djali House, Lone Star Company, No Coincidence Media, and Pandamonium Films – and individual practitioners Travis Akbar, Isaac Cohen Lindsay, and Joshua Yasserie.
Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon said the agency was committed to helping “create sustainable businesses, fostering creative entrepreneurship and supporting individuals build their careers and produce Australian stories for the global industry”.
“We’re thrilled to support such a diverse range of businesses from across Australia, and placements that will provide crucial upskilling for local practitioners as they develop their careers here and all over the world,” she said.
The 2024 Enterprise People recipients and placements are:
Travis Akbar – Dicentium Films
Kacie Anning – Paper Planes
Laki Baker – Artemis Media
Allison Brownmoore – SAM Content
Sarah Carroll – Purple Carrot Entertainment
Ruby Davis – Arenamedia
Michael Drake – Sinking Ship Entertainment
Chris Eley – ZED Productions
Lina Foti – Ouray Pictures Inc
Sam Icklow – Archipelago Productions
Shelly Lauman – Easy Tiger Productions
Isaac Coen Lindsay – We Made A Thing Studios
Courtney Mulvay – Wheels Rolling
Georgia Noe – Cultivator Films
Nadia Townsend – Aquarius Films
Anna Vincent – Zephyr Films
Joshua Yasserie – Studio Gilay
Debbie Zhou – Fable Pictures
The 2024 Enterprise Business recipients are:
Artemis Media
Djali House
Factor 30 Films
indiVisual Films – International
Kapwa
Lantern Pictures
Lone Star Media
Mad Ones Films
Magpie Pictures
New Mac
Never/ Sleep Pictures
No Coincidence Media
Pandamonium Films
Shop 15 Productions (Slag Productions)
Ten 4 Media
Thousand Mile Productions
Walking Fish Productions
Wild Pacific Media
