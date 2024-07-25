18 individuals, 18 business proposals to share $5.2 million of Screen Australia Enterprise funding

Screen Australia has announced that 18 individual opportunities and 18 business proposals will share $5.2 million of Enterprise funding.

Recipients include Ten4 Media, a Northern Territory-based company specialising in observational documentaries that capture unique stories and landscapes; Fremantle company Artemis Media, renowned for Maggie Beer’s Big Mission and Who Do You Think You Are?; and Swift Street producers Magpie Pictures from regional NSW.

Among the individuals to receive the funding are Class of 07 creator Kacie Anning who will undertake a six-month placement with US company Paper Planes; Joshua Yasserie, a 2023 Fresh blood recipient who will embark on a 12-month placement with Studio Gilay; and Ruby Davis, who recently worked on Adam Elliot’s upcoming feature Memoir of a Snail and will undertake a 12-month placement with Arenamedia.

Screen Australia’s First Nations Department has invested $1 million into the program which will support four First Nations Businesses – Djali House, Lone Star Company, No Coincidence Media, and Pandamonium Films – and individual practitioners Travis Akbar, Isaac Cohen Lindsay, and Joshua Yasserie.

Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon said the agency was committed to helping “create sustainable businesses, fostering creative entrepreneurship and supporting individuals build their careers and produce Australian stories for the global industry”.

“We’re thrilled to support such a diverse range of businesses from across Australia, and placements that will provide crucial upskilling for local practitioners as they develop their careers here and all over the world,” she said.

The 2024 Enterprise People recipients and placements are:

Travis Akbar – Dicentium Films

Kacie Anning – Paper Planes

Laki Baker – Artemis Media

Allison Brownmoore – SAM Content

Sarah Carroll – Purple Carrot Entertainment

Ruby Davis – Arenamedia

Michael Drake – Sinking Ship Entertainment

Chris Eley – ZED Productions

Lina Foti – Ouray Pictures Inc

Sam Icklow – Archipelago Productions

Shelly Lauman – Easy Tiger Productions

Isaac Coen Lindsay – We Made A Thing Studios

Courtney Mulvay – Wheels Rolling

Georgia Noe – Cultivator Films

Nadia Townsend – Aquarius Films

Anna Vincent – Zephyr Films

Joshua Yasserie – Studio Gilay

Debbie Zhou – Fable Pictures

The 2024 Enterprise Business recipients are:

Artemis Media

Djali House

Factor 30 Films

indiVisual Films – International

Kapwa

Lantern Pictures

Lone Star Media

Mad Ones Films

Magpie Pictures

New Mac

Never/ Sleep Pictures

No Coincidence Media

Pandamonium Films

Shop 15 Productions (Slag Productions)

Ten 4 Media

Thousand Mile Productions

Walking Fish Productions

Wild Pacific Media

