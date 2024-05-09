ABC unveils new doco and light entertainment programs

The ABC has unveiled a suite of new programs for its 2024 slate while the follow-up seasons for two of its drama series have begun shooting.

The second season of Bay Of Fires starring Marta Dusseldorp has started filming in Tasmania while the second season of kids series Spooky Files is also now in production.

The network also said its iview platform had seen ongoing growth, with year-on-year weekly active users lifting 24 per cent year-on-year growth on minutes viewed (non-kids) and 10 per cent year-on-year growth on minutes viewed (kids).

ABC chief content officer Chris Oliver-Taylor said, “2024 has marked a major change in the way that the ABC is thinking about its content and it is all about on demand.”

The 2024 programs announced include:

The Assembly: Leigh Sales leads this six-part, one-hour factual series, which focuses on a group of autistic student journalists as they prepare for and eventually interview Australia’s best-known personalities, including the Prime Minister.

Production Credit: A HELIUM Pictures production for the ABC with production funding from Screen NSW, from a format created by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, originally produced by KIOSCO.TV & QUAD+TEN, and distributed by CAN’T STOP Media. ABC Commissioning Editor Julie Hanna, ABC Head of Factual Susie Jones.

Headliners: Elly-May Barnes leads an ambitious quest to create two bands made up entirely of musicians living with disability.

Production Credit: An original series from Endemol Shine Australia (A Banijay company). Developed and produced in association with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Screen Australia and Screen NSW.

Muster Dogs: Where Are They Now: The series, presented by Lisa Millar, will check in on the human and canine stars from series one and two.

Production Credit: Produced by Ambience Entertainment; Series Director Monica O’Brien, Director Justin Schneider, Producers Sally Browning, Michael Boughen and Monica O’Brien, Co-producer John Unwin, Executive Producer Matthew Street. ABC Commissioning Editor Jo Chichester, ABC Executive Producer Rachel Robinson, ABC Head of Factual Susie Jones. Supported by Screen Territory.

Secret Science: A series that explores a range of topics such as how men can improve their sperm count. Premieres on May 21 at 9pm on ABC TV and ABC iview. An ABC Production. Hosts for the series include Myf Warhust, Matt Okine and Sammy J.

Megafauna: What Killed Australia’s Giants?: This two-part series narrated by Hugh Jackman explores what happened to these paleolithic creatures.

Production Credit: An ABC Production. Produced, Directed and Filmed by Jeff Siberry, Producers Oliver Graham, Kirsty Walsh, Series Producer: Elle Gibbons, ABC Executive Producer Penny Palmer, ABC Head of Factual Susie Jones.

Monday’s Experts: Hosted by Tony Armstrong with Catherine Murphy, Monday’s Experts is a new sports entertainment show covering all that happens both on and off the field each week. With a panel of sports journalists and comedians, they will cover the biggest stories and the funniest and most awe-inspiring moments of the week.

Production Credit: A CJZ and ABC co-production. Executive Producer: Damian Davis. Head of Entertainment Rachel Millar.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee: During this fast-paced, entertaining and hilarious new comedy panel show, host Guy Montgomery and his loyal assistant Aaron Chen challenge four comedians, comprising of both established names and up-and-coming comics, as they attempt to spell a myriad of words as best they can, all to be crowned that week’s best speller.

Production Credit: A Kevin & Co and ABC co-production. Producers: Bronwynn Bakker, Cam Bakker. Executive Producer: Cam Bakker, Bronwynn Bakker, Greg Sitch, Guy Montgomery. ABC Executive Producer Mark Sutton. ABC Head of Entertainment Rachel Millar.

Plum: Plum follows Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum (Brendan Cowell), a 49-year-old national football treasure who lives with his son Gavin (Vincent Miller) and girlfriend Charmayne (María Dupláa) in Cronulla. It looks like Plum is living the dream until he discovers he has a brain disorder as result of the hundreds of head knocks and concussions he suffered on the field. The new diagnosis doesn’t receive its intended effect, as Plum would sooner hide, run and head to the pub for drinks with the boys and pretend everything is peaches. But hiding from the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife (Asher Keddie) cares too much and your son comes to realise the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame.