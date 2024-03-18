BO Report: ‘Dune: Part 2’ passes $23m; South Korea’s Exhuma opens strong

Dune: Part 2 underlined its blockbuster status after grossing almost $4 million in its third weekend to pass the $23 million mark.

While the result was a 35 per cent drop on the previous weekend, the sci-fi epic’s screen average remained solid at $6682 across 596 screens. The film’s global box office tally is now approaching $US500 million.

South Korean supernatural film Exhuma posted the second strongest result over the weekend with $474,818 across just 47 screens giving it an impressive screen average of $10,103. The film, which follows two exorcists, a mortician and a feng shui master, is a major hit in South Korea where it has grossed $US67.3 million after four weeks and is fast approaching 10 million ticket sales.

The Great Escaper took $348,847 to reach $1.5 million while Imaginary grossed $343,231 to almost break the $1 million mark in their second weekend at cinemas. The Bob Marley: One Love biopic held fifth place on the box office chart with $218,385. It has now reached $6.5 million in Australia.

Among Australian films, Force of Nature: The Dry 2, posted $100,671 in its sixth weekend at cinemas. The mystery-thriller starring Eric Bana has now taken $7.13 million in total.

Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back posted $67,000 in its third weekend – a drop of 38 per cent – taking it to $327,000 in total. Meanwhile, local documentary The Trust Fall: Julian Assange added a further $56,000 to bring its box office tally to $243,000.