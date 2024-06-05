Event wrap-up: Sydney Film Festival opening night

SFF opens with ‘Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line’ documentary

The 71st Sydney Film Festival opened at the State Theatre on June 5 with the world premiere of Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line. Guests for the opening night gala included Cathy Freeman, April Rose Pengilly, Nash Edgerton, Benedict Wall, Matt Day, Claudia Karvan, Damian Walshe-Howling, Tai Hara, Julian Maroun, Kieran Darcy-Smith, Ed Oxenbould and Danielle Cormack.