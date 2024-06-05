ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Garrett & family 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024

Event wrap-up: Sydney Film Festival opening night

·
Film
·

SFF opens with ‘Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line’ documentary

The 71st Sydney Film Festival opened at the State Theatre on June 5 with the world premiere of Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line. Guests for the opening night gala included Cathy Freeman, April Rose Pengilly, Nash Edgerton, Benedict Wall, Matt Day, Claudia Karvan, Damian Walshe-Howling, Tai Hara, Julian Maroun, Kieran Darcy-Smith, Ed Oxenbould and Danielle Cormack.

Nova Ones 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Julian Maroun 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Meyne Wyatt 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Ashley Zukerman & Talia Zucker 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Sacha Horler 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Darren Dale, The Hon John Graham, SFF CEO Frances Wallace & Nashen Moodley 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Ed Oxenbould 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Nash Edgerton & Partner 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Tai Hara 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Claudia Karvan 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Darren Dale, Damian Walshe-Howling & Cathy Freeman 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Matt Day 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Peter Garrett 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Peter Garrett & family 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
Danielle Cormack 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024
April Rose Pengilly 71st Sydney FIlm Festival Opening NIght Red Carpet at The State Theatre, Market St, Sydney -Wednesday 5th June, 2024 Photographer:Belinda Rolland © 2024