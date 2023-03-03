Sara Dosa’s Oscar-nominated Fire of Love tells the story of husband-and-wife French volcanologists, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic eruption in Japan in 1991.

The documentary, narrated by Miranda July, is pieced together by archival 16mm footage shot at the edge of volcanoes, amongst ash and within craters, by the Kraffts themselves. Dosa describes the film, which evokes the style of the French New Wave, as being about a “love triangle” between Katia, Maurice and volcanoes.

Fire of Love premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022, where it won the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award for Editing, and was acquired by National Geographic. In addition to an Academy Award, the film was nominated for a BAFTA, with Dosa also recently winning Directors Guild of America Award for Best Directing for a Documentary Feature.

Just today, Searchlight Pictures announced a deal to turn Fire of Love into a narrative feature.

Dosa is one of the keynote speakers at the Australian International Documentary Conference, set to open the conference on Monday in a session called ‘Love in the Time of Archive’. She speaks to IF.

‘Fire of Love’ director, Sara Dosa. (Credit: Erik Tanner/Contour by Getty Images)

At AIDC you’re going to be talking about archive. I understand that Fire of Love was a COVID pivot – that because you couldn’t travel to make another film that you wanted to make, you turned to archive. Tell me about that, and what compelled you to Katia and Maurice.

I first learned about Katia and Maurice many years ago, when I was finishing the last film that I directed, The Seer and the Unseen. Even though it was vérité documentary about an Icelandic woman who was in communication with spirits of nature, we wanted to open it with archival images of erupting volcanoes. Iceland is a volcanic island with lava flows and glaciers, and just absolutely spectacularly beautiful.

All this to say, we went on the hunt for this imagery of erupting volcanoes in Iceland. That’s how we learned about Katia and Maurice Krafft. Their images were absolutely spectacular and unlike anything we’d seen, and once we learned about them as a married couple that was in love with each other and Earth, we thought, “Oh wow, there’s there’s really a character-driven story here.”.

We were set to make a different film in Siberia about the mysterious methane explosion happening. We were trying to get ready for our first scout in April 2020, but the world shut down, and the company that was going to be financing that project collapsed. We were eft wondering “How are we going to continue to make work right now?” That’s when I remembered the story of Katia and Maurice. We knew that they’d shot hundreds of hours of footage.

The more we learned about them, the more we thought, “What an incredible story they have.”

How did you get access to their archive?

It took a little bit of research to figure out where exactly it was housed, because it had changed hands throughout the years. One of our producers Ina Fichman called up archival facility Image’Est, based in France, and was able to negotiate our licensing deal. We were able to digitise the entire Krafft collection there for the first time, which was really thrilling for us. Over the course of about four months, Image’Est would send us batches of the footage – usually about 20 hours at a time through the Internet, since we couldn’t go to France due to the pandemic.

We also worked with an amazing archival researcher named Nancy Marcotte, who was able to track down whenever the Kraffts appeared on television. They were relatively well known, especially in France in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Whenever an eruption would happen around the world, they’d come on the news and do a little report, and they were featured on a lot of really fun variety shows, especially in the ‘70s. That was extremely useful for us because that’s the footage of them talking; that’s where they were interviewed. In their own footage they’d rarely show up together and none of it had sound.

When you’re working with that much archive, how did you find the narrative throughline?

I believe you could make hundreds of films out of their archive because it’s just so vast and spectacular, but through our research, the thing that kept coming up was love.

We interviewed about 15 of their colleagues and family members, and everyone reiterated love was the centre of their life. They were just in love with each other and so absolutely passionate about volcanoes.

Volcanoes are such a perfect metaphor for love. The flourish, the mystery, the magic, creation and destruction, the fear. There are so many parallels in the mysteries of volcanoes and the mysteries of the human heart.

We read most of the 20 books that Katia and Maurice wrote, as many as we could get our hands on; many of them are out of print now. There’s a sentence in one book that Maurice wrote where he says, “For me, Katia and volcanoes, it is a love story.” We felt like he was giving us a crystalised thesis on their life. He was talking about three characters in a love story. That made us think, “This is a love triangle film. How can we create a narrative that embraces this idea?” We looked to the French New Wave, which was influential to Katia and Maurice themselves, for inspiration structurally. The love triangle framework, and thinking of volcano imagery as a love language, so to speak, and embracing a lot of the techniques and the stylistic plays of the French New Wave, helped to guide our approach in the many, many hours of footage that we were working with.

‘Fire of Love’ still of Katia and Maurice Krafft, in blue winter jackets, gazing upon a volcano in the distance as smoke, steam and ash swirl behind them. (Credit: Image’Est)

You mentioned you interviewed their colleagues. Why did you decide in the end to limit the film to the archival footage – no talking heads – with just narration?

We were interested in having the archives speak for themselves as much as possible.

At first we actually didn’t want any narration, but quickly learned that there are many limitations to the archive. It was absolutely spectacular, but there’s no sound on the 16mm footage. The footage where there was sound, in their interviews, their talking points tended to be the same. There was really only one interview where they talked about their relationship and we used every piece of that we could.

However, there was this rich material that came through in these interviews about their relationship. It was so important that that material worked its way into the film. We decided to embrace the idea of narration because we knew we needed another narrative vehicle if we were going to have a character-driven film about love.

A playful, subjective narrator is one of the hallmark styles of the French New Wave so it appropriate to us to embrace that as the way to tell this love story. One of the things that was most important to us was having a narrator whose voice was curious; who could be inquisitive, like the Kraffts themselves, and who could be in this journey of discovery and situate the audience in the present tense – trying to make the audience feel as close to Katia and Maurice as possible. If you’re present with them, you’re wondering like what’s going to happen in these very dangerous yet alluring situations. If we were to step outside of that it would break tension.

If we had these interviews with people on camera, it would break the process of temporality because they would be speaking from the future about the past rather than staying with Katia and Maurice moving forward. It would create a measure of distance, and we just really wanted to tighten the story around our three characters.

The narration is obviously inquisitive, and it’s poetic. It’s totally different than a standard, fact-based documentary narration.

We always asked ourselves: What would Katia and Maurice do? They had a very playful voice in the books that they wrote. We tried to use a lot of their language.

There’s four of us who wrote the narration: myself, my two editors, Erin Casper and Jocelyn Chuput, and one of lot of my producers, Shane Boris. We needed to ground the perspective. We created this very detailed backstory that would help us. When we would write a line of context, for example, we would say, “Would our narrator say this, or would she maybe phrase it like this instead?” We found ourselves having our narrator posit more questions or try to put attention into certain places, rather than trying to be some sort omniscient voice of God who had all the facts, because we certainly didn’t. We wanted to acknowledge the unknowns in the archive, the gaps that existed, rather than try to paper over them, and to also call out the discrepancies. In the story of how Katia and Maurice meet, we say that there’s three different versions that we came across. We went back and forth a lot about that, but realised that it was more important to call out that there’s no decided upon a version of how they met. There’s something more interesting about bringing that up – when you have these characters that are so larger than life; so many people spin their own tales. We saw that as the process of mythmaking, so to speak. So that was interesting for us to play with it in the narration.

On an archival film, your relationship with your editors is paramount. Tell me about the editors that you worked with.

I can’t say enough wonderful things about my editors Erin Casper and Jocelyn Chaput, who worked so tremendously hard and are brilliant, joyful, hilarious, creative people. This is the third film that I’ve done with Erin, so we have a long history of working very closely and it was my first time with Jocelyn, but it was so seamless.

We worked very collaboratively collaboratively together. Erin lives in New York and I live in San Francisco, and Jocelyn just lives up the street for me. But Erin pretty much moved in with me for months and Jocelyn was over at my house all hours of the day. We were working in close proximity all the time. We all watched everything together. We were wrestling with the minutiae of individual shots, to the overarching grammar of the storytelling as well as the themes.

Aside from just doing a brilliant job cutting the film, Erin and Jocelyn also built these intricate soundscapes for the footage that didn’t have sound. At first it seemed very daunting, but they’re such meticulous and thoughtful editors so they did painstaking research to make sure that the sounds were scientifically accurate and also narratively interesting, and could play with the subjectivity of Katia and Maurice’s own experiences of volcanoes, aside from the scientific accuracy.

This film has had a pretty amazing journey, culminating in the Oscar nomination. What has that been like to experience?

It’s been surreal, to be honest. We joked that we always felt like art students experimenting with this beautiful yet surreal imagery at all hours into the night, and we had this looming deadline to hand in our art project to our teacher the next morning. That teacher being the Sundance Film Festival. Then once we did, it was so crazy for us to go from this insulated team of closeness, to then have the film out in the world and then this dream scenario of National Geographic Films acquiring it and taking it all around the world. It’s been absolutely extraordinary to see how people are connected to Katia and Maurice as a story. We have toured the film from Indonesia to France, their home country. We actually premiered the film at The Lourve, where Sean Krafft, Maurice’s older brother, did this beautiful introduction, and many people who knew them and loved them – the people that we interviewed in the process – were there. It really felt like a homecoming. Katia and Maurice, these celebrated scientists in their day were now being voted in this temple of art..

The awards nominations now, I never in a million years would have imagined this, but it’s great to be able to be celebrating with my team. I get so excited thinking that more people are going to know the story of the Kraffts and hopefully fall in love with the Earth through their imagery in a way that I hope gives a sense of meaning and perhaps a sense of connectivity to our planet.

This film is different than your previous films that are more vérité style. How has it influenced you as a filmmaker going forward?

I was intimidated at first by the idea of an archival project, because I so loved verité filmmaking for so many reasons. One of the things I loved most was feeling like I’m co-creating work with the people in my film, the participants of the story centres on. That’s always been so incredibly rewarding, meaningful and has guided my practice and process. So in making Fire of Love, how are we going to do this when our protagonists have passed away?

There were so many new challenges that I’ve never encounted before, whether it’s no sound on the 16mm footage or how to tell a love story when there isn’t conventional love imagery. All of these challenges really caused us to step deeper in, and to listen in a new ways to what the story, the footage, and what Katia and Maurice were actually telling us through what they had left behind. That opened up a new way of exploring creatively that now I’m hungry for archival processes, I’m hungry for new experiences because I now have that idea of “Okay, obstacles are really opportunities”. It’s cliche to say that, but I really felt it and experienced it while making Fire of Love.

Fire of Love is on Disney+ in Australia.

AIDC runs March 5-8 at ACMI in Melbourne. ‘Sara Dosa – Love in the Time of Archive’ will be held 9-10.30am on Monday, March 6.

This interview has been edited and condensed.