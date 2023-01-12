From Love and Other Catastrophes to A.I andThe Missing, Frances O’Connor has graced screens now for 30 years. For a long time, she insists she was content with “just being an actor”. However, at a certain point it wasn’t quite enough; she had more to say.

Writing and directing felt like a natural next step. O’Connor makes her debut behind the camera with Emily, a project she has worked on for 10 years and that forms an imagined take on the coming-of-age of Wuthering Heights author Emily Brontë, played by Sex Education‘s Emma Mackey.

“I wish I’d done it a bit sooner, but I always feel like you’re ready to do things when you’re ready,” O’Connor tells IF.

“I’ve loved the process of it. It’s surprised me… it’s fulfilling on a very deep level, working with all these different people to tell the story.

“It’s great being an actor on a film set, because so much relies on you doing a great job in front of the camera. But to get to have a relationship with the DP, discussing what lenses we want to use, or how we want to tell the story through the camera work, and all of that kind of thing… It’s just like a big sandbox you can play in. It’s so great.”

Evidently, O’Connor was more than ready to play in the sandbox, with Emily opening the Platform section at the Toronto International Film Festival last September, before going on to pick up a number of awards on the festival circuit. This week, the film landed on the BAFTA longlist for both Outstanding British Film and Outstanding Debut.

Frances O’Connor.

As a teenager growing up in Perth, O’Connor had always felt drawn to the wild landscape and two rebellious main character’s of Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, Heathcliff and Cathy. Later, as a “slightly older person”, Brontë’s poetry also spoke to her – “I really felt like you could feel her in the words.“

After diving into research, she was sure she wanted to make a film about the author, considered one of the greats of English literature alongside sisters Charlotte and Anne.

Yet she wasn’t interested in a straight biopic. “I just feel like as a genre it’s a bit hackneyed; I wanted to explore the spirit of who she was.” Instead, Emily blends both truth and fiction, imagining an origin story of sorts for Wuthering Heights.

“I felt there was a story in there I wanted to locate, about what it is to feel a bit different, and to feel that who you are isn’t really valued,” O’Connor says.

Portrayed as an introverted, rebellious misfit, the drama centres on Emily’s relationships with her sisters (Alexandra Dowling as Charlotte and Amelia Gething as Anne), brother Bramwell (Fionn Whitehead) and (imagined) affair with clergyman William Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen).

“I feel that Bramwell’s a great prototype for Heathcliff and Weightman’s a great prototype for Edgar. So that’s when that triangle formed in terms of a story that’s connected to Wuthering Heights, but also connected to her real life.”

O’Connor wrote the film between acting gigs. When back in Australia shooting See-Saw Films/Foxtel drama The End, she showed the script to friend Robert Connolly, whose Three Dollars she starred in. Connolly introduced O’Connor to script editor Louise Gough, and came on to produce with Robert Patterson.

“He has two teenage daughters, and he said ‘I think my daughters would just love to see this film’.”

When the script was polished, Connolly then connected the team with Embankment, who then connected O’Connor in turn with UK producer Piers Tempest, of Tempo Productions, who has worked on The Wife and Churchill.

The other piece of the producorial puzzle was completed by David Barron, best known for the Harry Potter films; he was connected to O’Connor by her friend and The Importance of Being Earnest director, Oliver Parker.

To play Emily, O’Connor wanted an actress who young women already identified with; Mackey fit the bill, aided by the fact she was “also just a bloody good actor”.

“I really wanted the film to speak to a lot of young women who were maybe going through things that I went through when I was their age,” O’Connor says.

“Emma is really popular and loved by young women at this particular moment, but apart from that, I felt like there was something about her that really said something about the part, in terms of it making it feel very modern without it being poppy.

“She’s just someone who is very front-footed as a person, and she’s intelligent, she’s funny. There’s nothing passive about her. That was very important for the part, and for her to, against the other actors, look a bit different, a bit wild… That when people say ‘You’re the strange one’, we feel like that is true.”

Emma Mackey as Emily Brontë. (Image: Michael Wharley)

O’Connor knows a thing or two about period pieces, having made a name for herself in the UK on projects like Mansfield Park, The Importance of Being Earnest, Madame Bovary and Mr. Selfridge.

So when it came to crafting a period film of her own, she was quite particular about how she wanted it to look.

For one, O’Connor dislikes period films where it looks like you’re observing actors “behind a pane of glass”. Equally, she’s not keen on period pieces turned “poppy”, where “everyone is doing modern dance”.

O’Connor wanted Emily to feel real; “it’s set in a period, but it’s about the story.” T he costumes are made to look like clothes, the actors wear minimal makeup.

Touchstones for her “gentle, handheld camera, observational” aesthetic were Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Biutiful and Jacques Audiard’s A Prophet. O’Connor wanted to be ‘in there’ with the actors, to give the feeling of “documenting these moments with real people”.

The use of 2.39:1 aspect ratio was designed to give the film a classic feel, but cinematographer Nanu Segal worked with Hawk C anamorphic lenses to also create a sense of intimacy.

O’Connor is also effusive about the work of colourist, Isabelle Julien, who recently worked on Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, as well as frequently with Audiard.

Madman releases Emily in Australian cinemas today. In terms of how the film has travelled so far, O’Connor says that from the first screening in TIFF, it has surpassed all her expectations.

“It was great to hear the audience respond and laugh in the right places. The best thing for me is there’s always a couple of girls who come up every screening and say, ‘Oh, I feel that was me up there.

“It’s lovely knowing that it’s speaking to young women, because that’s why I made it.”

O’Connor is keen to continue behind the camera; she’s currently script editing her next film with Gough and has been offered a number of projects to direct.

“I just love writing and directing, so I’m keen to get into the next thing as soon as I can.”