For Harry Greenwood, the best screen projects to act in and watch have darkness backed up against humour, just like in life.

It’s a philosophy that has led him to roles such as the cheeky but troubled Trevor in ABC drama Wakefield, a gun-wielding loner that upends the lives of a family in Netflix series Pieces of Her, and flirtatious biologist Ben in Sean Lahiff’s horror Carnifex.

This year he will be seen in Wooden Horse’s psychological thriller The Clearing for Disney+, inspired by the Australian cult The Family and its founder Anne Hamilton-Byrne, to be played by Miranda Otto. Greenwood plays the lover of Teresa Palmer’s character, who was part of The Family when she was younger.

Speaking to IF, the actor said being a part of stories where different emotional elements were in play was where he found the most enjoyment in his work, noting the similarities between his characters in Wakefield and The Clearing.

“You might grow up with no problems and be very aware of how you present yourself to the world and manufacture a sense of self for others, whereas Trevor and the character I play in The Clearing have a sense of freedom [from that],” he said.

Harry Greenwood as Trevor in ‘Wakefield’ (Image: Instagram)

“They obviously have demons and issues that they are dealing with but there’s a playfulness and distinctiveness to them.

“They’re really instinctive people and I think I really respond well to characters that have that license.”

After gaining prominence through his role as young digger Bevan Johnson in Nine’s 2015 miniseries Gallipoli, Greenwood further established himself through roles in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge, which also starred his father Hugo Weaving, Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale, Nine dramedy Bad Mothers, and Justin Kurzel’s The True History of the Kelly Gang.

He was among those to gain momentum through the pandemic period, with recurring parts in series Bump and Total Control, as well as a cameo in Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson joining the aforementioned Wakefield, Pieces of Her, and Carnifex in his list of credits.

It’s Sean Lahiff’s 2022 independent horror about a documentary maker and two biologists that come across a terrifying species deep in the outback that sticks out for the 34-year-old, who was able to escape Sydney’s second lockdown as a result of the project’s South Australia shoot.

A self-confessed Australiana horror fan and nature lover, he said the film “was a no brainer”.

“It’s fun to do small, independent features,” he said.

Harry Greenwood (far left) in ‘Carnifex’.

“A lot of the time, they can be stressful and you don’t have enough time or enough money, but there’s a certain energy to that because everyone wants to be there, working on the smell of an oily rag.

“I’m proud of it. I actually saw it in the cinema at my old stomping ground at Broadway, where we used to go on Thursday and Friday nights when I was at school near there, and it was very nostalgic. Definitely a career highlight.”

For his next feature, Greenwood will appear alongside the likes of Russell Crowe, Thomas M. Wright and Scottish actress Karen Gillan in the cast of Adam Cooper’s crime thriller Sleeping Dogs, currently filming in Melbourne.

That’s not to say there isn’t also smaller, independent work on the horizon, with a short film written alongside his partner Milena Bennett set to premiere in the second half of the year.

Greenwood produces and acts in Cactus, directed by Bennett, which charts the sometimes difficult journey towards friendship through the interactions between 20-something-year-old Grace (Tiarne Coupland) and her Portuguese neighbour Mr Rodriguez (Antonio Goncalves).

He said he was keen to work on more projects with Bennett, whom he collaborated with on 2021 short The Listening.

“You want to have some creative control in this industry and just try it out because you never know until you give it a go,” he said.

“Personally, I love being in the middle of nowhere with a really small crew and no phone reception, and just trying to make a film.”