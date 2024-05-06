‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ and ‘Late Night With The Devil’ shortlisted at Golden Trailer Awards

Three of the five US studio tentpole films nominated for the Golden Trailer Awards‘ Summer 2024 Blockbuster Trailer category were filmed in Australia.

The trailer created for Australian film Furiosa by Trailer Park Group was nominated in the category, alongside Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes‘ “New Trust” trailer by The Hive, and The Fall Guy‘s “Twist” trailer by AV Squad.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was filmed at Disney Studios Australia and will be released later this month, while The Fall Guy, which is currently in cinemas, was also filmed at the Disney Studios and around Sydney.

The Furiosa “Home” trailer by creative agency X/AV was also nominated in the Best Fantasy/Adventure category, alongside Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes‘ teaser “Dream” trailer by The Hive.

ZEALOT’s “Shocking” trailer for Late Night With The Devil was nominated in several categories including Best Horror, Best Teaser, Most Original Trailer, and The Don LaFontaine Award for Best Voice Over.

Meanwhile, the “Connect” trailer for Australian film Talk To Me by AV Squad was also nominated in the Best Horror category, while the film’s “Group Chat” trailer by Ignition Creative London was nominated in the Best Horror/Thriller TrailerByte for a Feature Film category.