Having made three films now back-to-back, Goran Stolevski jokes that he has become a “spoiled princess”.

“It’s been a while since I haven’t known when I’m going to be on set next. It’s a very disorienting feeling,” the Macedonian-Australian filmmaker tells IF.

Stolevski’s debut feature You Won’t Be Alone – a supernatural horror starring Noomi Rapace that follows a young witch in 19th century Macedonia – premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022 to acclaim. Acquired by Focus Features for the US, the film vaulted Stolevski onto Hollywood’s radar, with Variety naming him one of its 10 Directors to Watch, and locally, the project would go on to be Australia’s submission for the Academy Award for Best International Feature.

Just after making You Won’t Be Alone, Stolevski shot his second feature, Of An Age. Set in 1999 in the outer suburbs of Melbourne, it follows an unexpected and intense 24-hour romance between a 17-year-old Serbian ballroom dancer, Kol (Elias Anton) and his best friend’s older brother, Adam (Thom Green), and their reunion a decade later.

Of An Age opened the Melbourne International Film Festival last August, and went to win the $100,000 CinefestOZ Film Prize. Focus Features has already released the film Stateside, with Roadshow launching the queer romance locally today.

While doing the publicity circuit for Of An Age, Stolevski is also in post-production for his third film, Housekeeping for Beginners. Set in Macedonia, it stars Anamaria Marinca as a gay woman who owns a house that serves as a “joyous, cocoon-like” space for a group of queer people who otherwise have nowhere to go. After her partner falls terminally ill, she realises she may also be responsible for her partner’s two young daughters.

While Stolevski’s star may seem to have quickly risen, it has taken a long time to get to this place. He’d made 25 shorts across 17 years before You Won’t Be Alone. He’d also written more than a dozen feature scripts, but found it difficult to get a foothold in the Australian industry in order to move into long-form.

His fortunes shifted when his short Would You Look At Her won the jury prize for short film at Sundance in 2018, grabbing Causeway Films’ Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings’ attention. The company went on to produce both You Won’t Be Alone and Of An Age, and are co-producers on Housekeeping for Beginners. Ceyton and Jennings are also developing what Stolevski hopes will be his next two films, True-ish and All The Boys Are Here.

“Formally, I have a couple of features I want to shoot next that Kristina and Sam are in charge of. Informally, I don’t know if I ever want to make a film without Kristina or Sam again.

“It’s a creative relationship. When I wrote Of An Age, the first person to read it was my husband. He loved it, which you’d think is predictable, but he can be very blunt – he doesn’t always love things I write. The next person to screen it for quality was Kristina, and Sam soon after.

“I look in the emotional intensity of their reaction to see whether what I’ve put into the film is landing and how much of it is still in my head and I need to work on.

“For a film to be worth making, the full feeling you intend needs to present in it, and the only way you know [if it is], is if the feeling is present in the person reading the script. You want to know that person is someone who – if the feeling is there – they can find it; they won’t resist, they won’t look to impose things. They’ll definitely look to interrogate and build on it, but I need to know that the person reading the script is emotionally open to what I want to achieve and can tell me if I’m on the right track or not quite.”

In particular, Ceyton is Stolevski’s “fellow auteur on set”, with the producer offering not only quality control and a shorthand, but a sense of calm in the typical chaos of a shoot.

“I think we terrified people by how fast we talk, all the common language and references. Even just the voice she speaks to me with unconsciously, any reaction, just a glance, I already know what she may have picked up on – what may have connected, what may not have. It’s almost like ESP by now. It’s terrifying to others, but it’s really satisfying and heart-warming to me.”

Goran Stolevski.

In addition to Causeway, Stolevski has built a creative family that crossed over from You Won’t Be Alone to Of An Age in cinematographer Matthew Chuang, production designer Bethany Ryan and sound designer Emma Bortignon. To have the same key collaborators was a “very special experience” for Stolevski, regarding them each with the same kind of reverence as Ceyton and Jennings.

However, unlike on You Won’t Be Alone, Stolevski was able to edit Of An Age himself. That was important to him; he’d edited almost all his shorts, and found the process a key part of shaping the emotional journey.

“On my first feature, no one was going to let me edit my own film. I worked with a lovely editor Luca Cappelli, who I would also recommend warmly to everyone. But now I was allowed to do it, so I jumped on the opportunity. I’ve edited my third feature as well. That’s my condition from now on for every movie I make; I need to be the editor because it’s a key part of my feelings and voice coming through in the movie.”

Stolevski wrote Of An Age during a COVID-related production delay for You Won’t Be Alone. It spilled forth out of him in just eight days, and with a stroke of luck he doesn’t expect to ever repeat, it was also financed and shot quickly.

“I was doing a lot of writing through the months leading up to it; generating plot and dialogue just became second nature. In this case, because this film is about holding onto this very raw, very specific feeling, I felt like I needed to stay in this state until it was all finished. Emotionally and psychologically that’s not always that sustainable, but I felt I had to get it out of me quickly because I didn’t want it to feel microwaved. I didn’t want to go back to future drafts and lose the feeling I was originally searching for.”

Stolevski moved to the outskirts of Melbourne from Macedonia at 12 years old. Growing up, he felt as though the only feelings that mattered either happened in faraway, glamorous places, or in movies and books – not suburban Melbourne. Yet Of An Age has given him the chance to inject a sense of the cinematic into his childhood.

“I’ve had a very emotionally disconnected relationship to both suburban Melbourne and my teenage years. In trying to reconnect to that, I wanted to imbue it with meaning, and try to find a way so it could connect with other lives and people from all around the world. I think what makes something cinematic is if it’s emotionally transporting in a way that takes you this other emotional sphere if you’re watching it, but also connects you to your own feelings.”

In that way, the film is peppered with nods to his and his husband’s life. In an Easter egg of sorts, Adam even speaks about an ex-boyfriend named Goran, who happens to be Macedonian. The soundtrack was chosen not only to deepen the meaning of the film, but a means of “documenting and preserving” who Stolevski was as a kid, moving into adulthood. He also has a tiny cameo as a “toxic dude at the airport”, noting “I don’t feel I get enough credit for my one and a half seconds of extremely strong and dramatic range”.

“It’s not a literal autobiography, the events in it – it’s more an emotional autobiography. It’s probably more see through in this case than in You Won’t Be Alone, but in the same way You Won’t Be Alone was my brain split between two women who just happened to be 19th century Macedonian mountain witches, this is my brain split between two kids in the suburbs of Melbourne in the ’90s.”

‘Of An Age’. (Photo: Thuy Vy)

Casting Of An Age was a difficult process for Stolevski. He has “complicated feelings” about who is cast in what in Australia, and how that influences casting for all projects. In particular, he takes issue with nepotism, and notes he had “a lot of trouble finding people I could plausibly believe went to public school”.

“I think everyone should be able to play everything, but ultimately with younger actors there’s less life experience and less accumulated skills that they can rely on. They inevitably bring a lot of themselves into it, especially in this kind of role, which is quite raw.”

However, he regards his young cast of Anton, Green and newcomer Hattie Hook (recently named a Rising Star by the Casting Guild of Australia) as a “gift” for the Australian industry.

“They need to be in every film, frankly.”

The filmmaker came across Green in the 2015 film Downriver, impressed by a simple scene where the actor gets off a bike, walks down the street, goes into a bar, and smiles at someone. It’s not a moment of tension, but he was arrested by the way Green looked at the other actor – he was really looking at them.

“The way he looks at an object or a human being, they come alive,” he says.

“It’s like Fred Astaire dancing with a hat rack; after a while you’re like, ‘Wow, that hat rack is also a really good dancer’. If you’re doing a romantic story that rests on a certain chemistry, you need that set of eyes that bring life to the world around them.”

The role of Kol took longer to cast; Anton didn’t look or sound like what was originally described on the page. However, he was won over by the actor’s emotional openness and again, his eyes.

“He wasn’t playing pain or vulnerability; you could see he was living it, experiencing it. It was just flooding out of his eyes without control. It doesn’t mean he was crying; he was smiling, trying to put on teenage bravado. But you saw the open world in this kid’s eyes and the sense – that is also uncommon among young actors – of a life lived, not a life sheltered.”

Hook was a discovery. Stolevski was impressed by her tape that he was shocked to later find she had the opposite personality of the dramatic Ebony, who is a “tornado of energy”.

“She was 19 at the time; there were depths and layers that even experienced actors can’t do, much less naturalistically.”

As for what’s next, Stolevski has been offered opportunities, but is specific about what he wants to do. He is looking for emotional scale, but knows that comes with financial scale too.

‘Of An Age’. (Photo: Matthew Chuang)

His key hopes are for the aforementioned True-ish, a black political satire around an American woman in her 40s, and All The Boys Are Here, a queer love story that crosses different eras, exploring what queerness used to be, and what it is now.

And while Stolevski’s name has been bolstered forward by the success You Won’t Be Alone, he notes both Of An Age and Housekeeping for Beginners were financed before Sundance, so he hasn’t yet fully seen what it will mean for future projects.

“I don’t really always want to do the easy thing. In fact, I never seem to want to do the easy thing. So let’s see what happens. We’ll find out together.”

Of An Age is in cinemas now via Roadshow.

