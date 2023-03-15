They say the first seven years of running a business are the hardest.

Producer Michelle Hardy certainly hopes so.

Hardy and director Erin White have been steadily building momentum through their company Hardy White Pictures for the better part of a decade via a range of projects in different stages of development.

The pair are known for creating New Zealand-shot comedy Under The Vines, which stars Rebecca Gibney and British actor Charles Edwards as two unlikely city slickers who inherit a failing vineyard in rural New Zealand.

The second season, produced with Perpetual Entertainment and Libertine Pictures, is set to premiere next Monday on Acorn TV, after screening on TVNZ in January. The premiere comes just over a week after the first was added to ABC iview.

The director and producer aim to dedicate more time to their business in the year ahead, having spent the second half of 2022 working full-time on their development slate, culminating in a trip to Content London with the support of Screen Australia and the South Australian Film Corporation.

They had previously juggled the business with their own individual paths in the industry. For White, this has included directing episodes of Wellmania, The PM’s Daughter, and Doctor Doctor, among others, while Hardy has served as industry program manager for Screen Producers Australia.

With the company now based Adelaide, Hardy said she was continuing to take forward its projects while White is shooting the upcoming Paper Dolls in Sydney.

“[The six months] went fast and we did achieve a lot because for us, waking up every morning knowing we could be dedicated 100 per cent to Hardy White Pictures was really exciting,” she said.

“Obviously we are working more towards that, although Erin will no doubt continue to direct because she’s brilliant at it and she loves it.

“I don’t necessarily need to produce, so I’m more likely to stay with the business and push it forward which is what we are doing now.”

The seed for Hardy White Pictures was planted in 2014 when Hardy and White were both recruited to work on ABC comedy pilot Timothy as producer and director, respectively.

According to White, whose credits at the time included Rush and At Home With Julia, the low-budget nature of the production meant they were “in each other’s pockets”, even living together for a period.

“It was a really fast way of getting to know each other,” she said.

“We just started talking about stories that we had sitting in the bottom drawers.

“It was just an evolution of ideas where we went, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s a really good idea, I want to direct it’ [and then Michelle would say] ‘Well, I want to produce that’.

“We were both creating, so it just seemed like a really good fit with really good synergy.”

After officially forming the company in 2015, the pair received Screen Australia Gender Matters Brilliant Careers funding the following year to develop their slate.

From left are Under the Vines cast Simon Mead, Trae Te Wiki, Rebecca Gibney and Charles Edwards.

In 2018, they inked first-look deal with Essential Media (now Perpetual Entertainment), at which time Hardy was also brought in as VP of scripted.

Essential would go on to option Under the Vines, leading to a shoot in Central Otago towards the end of 2020, with White directing episodes four, five, and six, while writing episode three.

Speaking about the development, the director said bringing in Gibney, who was living nearby at the time, accelerated the process, with the actress going on to serve as an executive producer.

“Michelle showed her a two-sentence premise for the show and she loved it,” she said.

“Then I wrote a bit more and she loved that, and then we kept going and it sold. It all happened within nine months, so very quick.”

White and Hardy will be hoping their subsequent projects follow a similarly smooth path to production.

The pair are in the midst of co-writing their first series together, working with journalist and author Amy Molloy on drama Have I Said Too Much. The 8 x 30 minute series follows a UK journalist as she rebuilds her life in Australia after her memoir about being widowed at a young age makes headlines around the world for the unconventional way she tried to move on. The title was has already received development support from both Screen Australia and Screen NSW.

Hardy White Pictures has also taken on another 8 x 30-minute series in If You See Kay, a traumedy from Sarah-Kate Lynch about a 50-year-old woman named Kay who is told to go and “live her life” after surviving breast cancer. She initially believes her life is hardly worth the bother, but soon has her world turned upside down by a mysterious and effervescent younger woman.

Another half-hour drama from a third-party creator, the details of which are still under wraps, is about to be added to slate.

Hardy said although risky, the half-hour drama format was something they really enjoyed, adding they had a “what you see is what you get” approach to collaborators.

“We’re very much creator first, being creatives ourselves,” she said.

“We understand the absolute importance of what the creator brings and ensure they are involved in everything.”