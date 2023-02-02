In Florian Zeller’s The Son, Zen McGrath plays the offspring of Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern and the grandson of Anthony Hopkins.

It’s a significant step up for the 20-year-old Melbourne actor, with the follow-up to Zeller’s Oscar-winning The Father his first feature since 2016’s Red Dog: True Blue.

He told IF being the youngest member of a film family that has more than 300 screen credits between them was not lost on him.

“It felt very surreal,” he said.

“Before I met them, I was a bit nervous, being the only new face put side-by-side with these actors who have been acting for longer than I’ve been alive.

“But as soon as I met them – I met Hugh on Zoom for the first time shortly before I went over [to film] – they were instantly the kindest, most welcoming people.

“That made me feel much more comfortable and able to just do my work and not think about it too much.”

Adapted by Zeller and Christopher Hampton from the former’s stage play, The Son stars McGrath as Nicholas, a teenager whose decision to live with his father Peter (Jackman) while navigating mental health issues disrupts Peter’s busy post-marriage life with his new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby.

Zen McGrath (left) with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.

Jackman is also an executive producer on the drama, alongside Simon Gillis for See-Saw Films, Daniel Battsek, Lauren Dark and Ollie Madden for Film4, Philippe Carcassonne for Ciné-@, Tim Haslam and Hugo Grumbar for Embankment, and Peter Touche and Christelle Conan for Ingenious Media.

Filming took place on location across New York, France, and London between August and October 2021, with McGrath cast three months prior after impressing Zeller via zoom.

“For this story’s son, I wanted to discover a new, unexpected face,” the director said.

“After a global casting search, I found Zen and was immediately dazzled by his intensity and his emotional power.”

In order to prepare for the role, McGrath had weekly meetings with Zeller about certain scenes, while also discussing the complexities of the character with the people close to him, and drawing on his own experience being away from actor siblings, Winta and Gulliver McGrath.

“I think everyone either has been through something quite difficult themselves or know someone close to them who has, so I talked to my friends and family about the role and tried to absorb as much of that information as I could,” he said.

“I also definitely drew on the isolation that I felt during the pandemic and not being able to see my friends for my final year of high school and the first part of uni.

“[By the end of filming] I hadn’t seen my mum and my brothers for nine months because my mum and one of my brothers were away filming a show in South Africa and my older brother was in Western Australia at an art school.

“So I feel like drawing off all those things and having really in-depth conversations with Hugh, Florian, Laura, and Vanessa helped me get to grips with what it required and what I have to do.”

Zen McGrath in ‘Risen’.

It’s not the first time McGrath has navigated serious themes within his work, having starred in Tony Radevski’s award-winning 2020 short Risen, inspired by the director’s experience witnessing the impact of addiction on one of his friendships.

He also made his feature debut playing a younger version of Cillian Murphy for Claudia Llosa’s 2014 drama Aloft, in which his character is forced to deal with the death of his brother.

“For some reason, directors who make films that deal with tragedy seem to want to cast me,” he laughed.

“I think these are films that carry a lot of meaning and the people who make them have a serious reason to make them – most of the time, it’s a personal reason.

“So I think they’re projects that I’m drawn to because it feels like it’s kind of the right thing to do, but also because the people that are making them are really passionate about what they’re making.”

McGrath will broaden his horizons in the near future, with a temporary move to the UK planned alongside his brother.

He is also expanding his skillset beyond acting, trying his hand at writing while also taking up opportunities in visual effects.

Having completed a stint as an assistant cyberscanning photographer on Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, a role that required him to take 3D images of the extras and items used in the film for the texture department, he said he would be happy to work within a VFX department.

“It was a small role in the grand scheme of things, but it felt great to be like a cog in that machine,” he said.

“One thing I do a lot in my spare time when I’m not acting or between gigs is animations and that kind of stuff, so it’s something I’m very interested in and won’t give up.”

The Son is released in cinemas February 9 via Transmission Films.