It’s a perennial question for screenwriters: at what point in their careers do they shake the ’emerging’ tag?

For Keir Wilkins, who graduated AFTRS in 2012, it’s the fact that he is now being brought on to shepherd a process or work with a greener writer to help them realise their vision.

That’s not to say that he still doesn’t get confused himself.

“Terms such as emerging and mid-career are thrown around and no one ever tells you where you’re at – you just kind of read it and go, ‘ok, I guess that’s where I am’,” he told IF.

“It feels like I’ve moved into a mid-career category because I’m being asked to script edit and work with other more emerging writers.”

Wilkins’ words will be featured across Netflix and Stan this year, having returned to write the second episode of the second season of teen surfing drama Surviving Summer – currently filming in Victoria – as well as an episode of upcoming dark comedy Totally Completely Fine.

Filming is underway in Victoria on season two of Netflix teen drama ‘Surviving Summer’.

He came to be involved in the latter after working with Fremantle Media Australia executive producer Nat Lindwall on a romantic drama series titled We Were Together that he co-created with Romina Accurso, which is still being developed.

Believing his tone would suit the Stan Original Series, which stars Thomasin McKenzie as a 20-something whose chaotic life begins to help her talk down people that are on the edge in more ways than one, Lindwall introduced him to series creator Gretel Vella, with whom he immediately hit it off.

“It was a fantastic project to work on,” Wilkins said.

“I was very lucky to be asked to be involved in that and I’m very excited to see how it will turn out – I think it’s going to be a special one,” he said.

Wilkins’ association with Fremantle goes back to 2016 when, after submitting his work to the company, he was encouraged to apply for the Screen Australia Enterprise program, which allowed him to go in-house and work across their development slate.

Having spent the previous four years “struggling to get that first credit”, he jumped at the opportunity and would spend two years at the company, a time he attributes with helping to adapt his voice across different storytelling environments.

“There’s a lot of writers with amazing, strong voices, but being able to shift that voice to match someone else’s tone and go in and be an episodic writer on someone else’s series is its own kind of challenge,” he said.

“I think that’s something that I really got out of being across so many different projects and Fremantle and I think that’s now why I’m able to drop into other people’s shows and write a few episodes here and there.”

After leaving Fremantle, Wilkins was able to further hone his craft storylining for Neighbours, and also working as a script editor on Amazon’s episodic adaptation of Picnic at Hanging Rock, both of which would prove formative.

“When I got the opportunity to go in as a storyliner for Neighbours, I got to see the muscle they have for churning out plot because that show is such a monster, so I learned a lot about working fast and strengthening that storytelling muscle,” he said.

‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’

“At Picnic at Hanging Rock, I was learning a process where you had a lot more time and it was based on IP, so I was learning a lot about the adaptation process and working with writers that had done a lot of amazing stuff before.”

In between amassing credits across FTA and streaming, the Sydney-based scribe has still been working on his own original projects.

Aside from We Were Together, he also has television projects with Curio Pictures and Werner Film Productions in the works.

Wilkins, who previously wrote feature script The Diplomat’s Daughter for WBMC, said that although he still “loved” films, the scope of work available in television meant it was a greater draw.

However, he encouraged any upcoming writers to find scripts and stories that moved them, no matter what the medium.

“A big part of the journey for me was being fascinated with how stories were put together and becoming determined to figure out how they worked because it felt like a magic trick getting people to laugh or cry or feel big feelings,” he said.

“So a piece of advice would be to find the stories and scripts that move you and get under the hood to try and figure out how they were put together to make you feel like that and take those learnings forward into your own work.”