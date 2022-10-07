When Mojean Aria was growing up, he loved to watch street fighting videos on YouTube – something he readily admits was perhaps not the “healthiest content”.

However, in the end it served as good preparation for his first lead role beside Antonio Bandaras in The Enforcer, in which he plays a street fighter in Miami.

Directed by fellow Australian Richard Hughes – the brother of Patrick – in his feature debut, the actioner sees Aria’s character of Stray recruited by the mob to be mentored by an ageing assassin (Banderas), with aims for him to eventually take his place.

The former Heath Ledger Scholarship winner tells IF he relished the physicality of the role. Previously he had been afraid to lean into the action genre, for fear of being boxed in, but he has since let that go.

“I’ve told my managers and agents that I’d really like to do more action movies while I’m young and physically capable. I had a lot of creative fulfilment doing it, to be honest. I realised why some people enjoy it so much, because how to tell a story through action scenes is quite interesting,” he says.

The Enforcer forms Aria’s largest role to date, with other recent credits including AppleTV’s See with Jason Momoa and Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman.

He was thrilled to work with Banderas, having grown up watching the actor in Pedro Almodovar films on SBS late at night. Robert Rodriguez’s Desperado – in which Banderas stars alongside Salma Hayek – also had a special impact on him.

“I’m not just saying this because it’s a press thing; objectively he’s been one of the most special actors in my life,” he says.

“I learnt a lot from him… The first day I met him I had to tell him, ‘Listen, you’re a legend to me. I just need to say this to you now, and I’m not really going to say it throughout the rest of the shoot and rehearsals or anything. Otherwise, it just feels distracting every day, to be like, ‘Wow, you’re Antonio Banderas. That’s crazy.” Let me just say it once.

“He knows when something’s not working and he’s got so many tools to be able to tell a story. That’s what I learnt about him. He takes ownership of the storytelling process.”

Aria will also be seen in the upcoming The Last Manhunt, alongside See co-star and Momoa, who crafted the story with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and is executive producer.

Directed by Christian Camargo, the film is an Indigenous retelling of Robert Redford’s 1970 Western Tell Them Willie Boy is Here, based on an oral history of the Chemehuevi tribe and with a majority Native American cast. Aria plays Randolph Maddison, a photojournalist who skewers the image of Native Americans.

Further, the actor recently returned to Australia to star in Noora Niasari’s debut feature, Shayda, acting alongside recent Cannes best actress winner Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Osamah Sami, Leah Purcell and Rina Mousavi.

Produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini of Dirty Films, and Vincent Sheehan via his new venture, Origma 45, Shayda follows a young Iranian mother (Amir-Ebrahimi) and her six-year-old daughter find refuge in an Australian women’s shelter during the two weeks of Iranian New Year (Nowrooz) which is celebrated as a time of renewal and re-birth. Aided by the strong community of women at the refuge, they seek their freedom in this new world of possibilities, only to find themselves facing the violence they tried so hard to escape.

Aria plays the young lover of Amir-Ebrahimi’s character; his first romantic role. As someone of Iranian heritage, he considers starring in the film a “dream come true.”

The actor had been aware of Niasari for years, noting “there’s not many Iranian-Australian people in the film business”, regarding her as a unique filmmaker.

“The story is very personal to her. It was beautiful to see her work through that on set.”

After studying at NIDA and Metro Screen, Aria left Australia when he was 20 as he felt there were few roles here for someone of his background. He has since returned over the years to star in SBS mini-series Dead Lucky and Kriv Stenders’ Danger Close. In 2020, he also launched a local acting scholarship for Middle Eastern and North African actors.

“I left Australia over 10 years ago because I never really felt the movies that I wanted to make were getting made in Oz, or if they were, they weren’t going to be casting me,” he says.

“But this film was amazing. I’m very grateful to Cate Blanchett for supporting a story like that. It was just amazing to be on a set with so many multicultural Australians and also Anglo-Australians that were supporting the story. It was honestly the most playful unity I’ve ever felt on movie set, and to be making it back home in Oz was a full circle moment for me.”

When it comes to diversity and inclusion, Aria observes the Australian industry is changing – albeit at a slow pace – paying respect to people like Tony Ayres for taking action to ensure it does. He believes Australian cinema has a way to go before it is as multicultural of that of the US, and notes that when diverse films are made, they’re often made with less support.

“It’s for the benefit of everybody, if we can tell the most unique stories in the most universal ways,” he says.

“That’s why I wanted to get back to help Noora’s film, because I feel it’s worthy. I want to tell the stories I grew up seeing, so unless people can help me tell those stories, or other people will tell those stories, I’ll just continue to tell American stories.”

Aria runs his own production collective, Mystic Makers, committed to diverse storytelling. He is passionate about making projects out of Australia with creatives he feels have something to say.

In particular, he’s keen to make a film out of Western Sydney. “I feel like Western Sydney, and the wog culture within Western Sydney, is as cinematic is what the Italian-American culture was in New York. I feel like the dynamic-ness of those characters can resonate just as powerfully. And I feel like we can discover our Scorseses, our Francis Ford Coppolas, our Al Pacinos and our Robert DeNiros.”

Among his projects is Hawaiian fantasy drama, Kapō, which he co-wrote and produced with Chelsea Winstanley, and he has a number of other projects in development.

The Enforcer will be released in Australia on digital and DVD November 2.