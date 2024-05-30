Netflix: we want more distinctively Australian, commercial scripted content

Netflix director of content (ANZ) Que Minh Luu says the streaming platform is looking for distinctively Australian stories in the scripted space that are “commercial with a twist”.

She pointed to the recent success of Netflix’s Heartbreak High reboot as an example during Screen NSW’s latest Power Lunch session with Screen NSW screen investment manager Lauren Edwards.

“It needs to have that universal sense of humaneness about it but the attitude, particularly of Heartbreak High is very, very much Australian,” she said. “It sounds really simple but it’s quite hard to do. We really want to push creators and the producers we work with towards really interrogating what the ‘Australian take’ is beyond accents and window dressing.”

Heartbreak High‘s second season on Netflix, which premiered in April, debuted at number one in Australia and stayed on the global top 10 English TV series list for three consecutive weeks.

While Netflix content needs to reach a wide audience – genres such as relationships, action, mysteries, crime-thrillers, procedural shows – there was still room to innovate.

“There is room to be groundbreaking and innovative within a commercial space. I mentioned I’m watching Bridgerton – I would call that an incredibly innovative show. It is extremely broad and commercial, but it depicts a period world that is inclusive, but is not colourblind for the sake of being colourblind.”

The local Netflix team of about 10 people (four work on commissioning and development and three on production) are given a lot of autonomy to make decisions and could move fast, she said. They currently receive about 30 local pitches a week, with the team preferring to receive more developed projects that clearly outline the audience and what makes the content distinctive.

“The best way to get a project through is to work with an established screen producer because an experienced producer who has an existing track record understands the business and the process and the relationships of how to get a show up. If you get their attention, you’re more likely to get our attention.”

Netflix is focused on scripted series (“We’re not really doing reality – that part of the opportunity for an audience that is English language loves US and UK content.”) but would also consider features. However, it hasn’t acquired many feature films given the typical independent film’s financing structure and content.

“I think the reason why we haven’t had many come through so far is because they tend to be developed and financed by the time they come to us and there’s already a theatrical window. And to be honest, we haven’t received that many kind of blockbuster and commercial ideas as well.”

Any feature still needed to be a “Netflix movie” that can hold an audience’s attention.

“If you play a movie on Netflix, you’ve got your laundry in the background, Your kid is screaming at you. You’ve got six other services you can watch and you’ve got your phone as well. So how you keep an audience member engaged is actually quite different to how you would do it in a theatrical environment.”