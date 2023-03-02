There are only a few extended families that can lay claim to multiple Oscar nominees, but the Villa and Pashley family is one.

Editor Matt Villa, and re-recording mixer, sound designer, and supervising sound editor Wayne Pashley are each nominated for Academy Awards for their respective work on Elvis – Villa is up for Best Editing alongside Jonathan Redmond, and Pashley up for Best Sound alongside David Lee, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller.

Pashley’s wife and partner in Sydney’s Big Bang Sound Design, Libby Villa, is Matt Villa’s sister. Libby also worked on Elvis as assistant sound supervisor, and her and Wayne’s sons, Harry and Max, were assistant sound editors. In that sense, Elvis was a true family affair.

Both Matt Villa and Pashley also have separate, long-standing histories working with Baz Luhrmann. Villa first worked with the director on Moulin Rouge!, for which he was visual effects editor, while Pashley was first sound effects editor on Luhrmann’s 1991 debut, Strictly Ballroom.

In this in-depth interview, the pair describe their experiences working with the director, each other and their craft.

‘Elvis’.

What was it like to get an Oscar nomination?

Matt Villa: It was every 12-year-old boy’s dream who’s spent his entire childhood wanting to get into movies. Obviously the dream is to one day be at the Oscars, and here it is. That was an extraordinarily surreal experience, it really was. We knew that we were very proud of this film. To have it embraced by the world such as it has been, and then for it to be recognised so profoundly by award bodies around the world, it’s been really satisfying, fulfilling and rewarding. It’s just awesome.

Wayne Pashley: The film was released at the Cannes Film Festival in June. As Matt said, we were all extremely proud of our work on it. When it came to awards season, all these months later, we wondered, with so many big films coming – the Avatars, the Babylons – will Elvis be forgotten? Thanks to Baz Luhrmann and his incredible energy, he kept the movie relevant and in the conversation. To see Baz do this for Elvis’s legacy and for the film was insanely exciting.

You both have worked with Baz multiple times. When he approaches you with a film like this, is it a simple yes? What drew you to Elvis as a project?

WP: I worked with Baz on his first film, Strictly Ballroom, 30 years ago. I remember being so nervous meeting him, because I’d seen the film and it was just insanely good. I thought, ‘Who is this guy?’. We’ve had a relationship ever since. Yes, is the short answer. When Baz turns around and says, “Hey, we’re making a movie on Elvis Presley’s life, you want to be involved?” – honestly, you’d walk over hot coals. To do what we do as a discipline in filmmaking, to be involved in something like that, it’s a flat out yes, straight away.

MV: It’s true. Baz, he’s nothing short of a force of nature. He’s a visionary, a collaborator and a very dear friend. The sorts of films that he makes, nobody else makes. He challenges you and he elevates you to be the best that you can possibly be. In what Wayne and I do, a Baz Luhrmann film is a unique experience and always a life-defining one. You would never turn that down.

WP: To work on a Baz picture, you’re not just going into a film. He makes theatre. He makes opera. That’s apparent in his work. Frankly, I think Baz is his own genre.

Baz is known for frenetic energy and flamboyance, but at the heart of this story is also the Shakespearean tussle between Elvis and his manager. What was the brief that you had in your respective roles?

MV: ‘Biopic’ was always a dirty word for Baz. For him, the story of Elvis and the Colonel was always a Greek tragedy. It was always going to be told in a very Baz Luhrmann-esque way – it was never going to be: Elvis is born, he rose to stardom, he lived and he died. Baz always needs something more; he needs a better in. That extraordinary relationship with Colonel Tom Packer – that very few people knew anything about – that was his in. That struggle and that manipulation; it was all the ingredients of an Amadeus-style tragedy.

WP: Baz came to our studio early on. I hadn’t read the script and I thought we were just taking a slice of Elvis’s life. As it turned out, no, we were doing his whole life. We had the Warner Bros. executives in the room, and he started pitching the show. As he was talking, I could hear the wheels turning – the opportunities for sound vs. the music and how they’re not separated; they’re going to be a singular vision. Sound was going to be part of the musical infrastructure from the outset. He wanted it to weave and build all the time, in every scene, like tiles in a mosaic, to get one sonic architecture.

At the end of that [meeting], we had some lunch and he said, “We’re about to embark on the great American operatic tragedy”. Then before he opened the door to go home, he turned to me and said, “The most important thing is: protect Elvis Presley’s legacy.” I thought, “Holy moly! This is going to be something else.”

Matt Villa.

You are brothers-in-law. Departments on a Baz film work very closely together. Does that mean that all your family conversations were also dominated by Elvis? Tell me how you collaborated.

MV: Wayne and I have worked for many years together, on and off. In much the same way as I describe Baz Luhrmann, I’d describe Wayne Pashley. He’s not only brother-in-law, but he’s an incredible collaborator and one of my best friends. We speak very openly about everything. We have a traditional morning chat that just fills each other in on how things are going.

Elvis was a COVID film as you’d know; one of the first films to shut down and one of the first films in the world to open up. They were always going to shoot up in Queensland, but at the time the Queensland borders are closed. I said to Baz, “I can’t come up if I can’t commute back and forth to the family”. So we set up two cutting rooms. One was in Queensland, one was in Sydney, in Wayne’s facility at Big Bang. That was the first time we actually worked under one roof together. It took the dream to a whole new level. I was assembling dailies and Wayne was on other things at the time, but it was fantastic to be able to have him come in, share what was going on and run some things by him.

As for how family chat goes – definitely between him, me, and my sister Libby, Wayne’s wife. But with other members of the family, if it’s too much shoptalk it’s going to get shut down.

WP: My wife Libby Villa and I are not only partners in life, but we both started Big Bang Sound back in the early ’90s. Libby is a sound editor as well. She’s with me every step of the way; I honestly wouldn’t be doing this job without her.

I agree with everything Matt says, he’s just a joy to work with, and it’s so great to be able to speak openly, honestly and creatively about where we’re heading.

On top of that, my two sons have joined the business as well. It was a real family affair on Elvis, which made it so lovely because we were so immersed in Elvis’s life. I’ve always, since I was a kid, loved Elvis Presley. It was honestly one of the best experiences I’ve had in 40 years.

‘Elvis’.

Music is obviously front and centre in a film like this and you’ve got these big crowd sequences to play with as well. How did the music influence your approach to the film? For instance, Wayne, I know Austin is singing live in some parts.

WP: Austin sang everything live on the shoot, when we found out that he sounded and could sing like Elvis Presley.

The first day that I met Austin, we were doing camera tests with music playback of Elvis Presley; we were testing sync with camera and how his lip sync would work. That was amazing, big tick on that box. But then Baz came and said, “Bring in live musicians”. It was a bit of a scramble, getting a double bass player, a drum kit, a guitar, mic’ing up everybody and giving Austin 1950s reconditioned microphones and amps – we gave him a Shure 55, which was one of Elvis’s favourite mics. We filmed it live, and at that point we knew Austin Butler was the secret weapon in making the soundtrack.

Baz said to me, “That was extraordinary, we’re going to now record Austin live for every performance piece. We will also have Elvis Presley’s playback to work to.” So as long as we matched the vintage microphones, we were able to have Austin completely [singing for the] 1950s, 1960s. The crossover ’68 comeback special is from Elvis and Austin, and the same thing happened in the ’70s in the Vegas shows.

We thought, “Okay, this is our musical infrastructure”. We can now add to it because we can move Austin and Elvis without problem, and we can now enhance the contemporary nature of the musicality, in order to allow a modern audience to understand the impact that a man like Elvis Presley had on the world stage during some very turbulent periods of American history.

It was important the crowds, from as a sound design angle, were dealt with in such a way that we as an audience felt we were actually watching Elvis Presley. And to be honest, there were times where I forgot that it was Austin Butler. Quite honestly, a lot. We recorded the many, many screaming women. The phrase was ‘the scream queens’, because for those women to be screaming for three days shoot at the Hayride and to not blow out their voice, you had to go to training school – they were extraordinary.

MV: In Baz’s films, music and story, they’re one.

The whole of post-production took place up in Queensland. We were in a purpose-renovated facility. It was one of the most professionally fulfilling experiences of my career, because in that building there was picture and the assistant crew, there was music, visual effects and art department upstairs. Music editor Jamieson Shaw was in the room next door, the composer Elliott Wheeler was down the hall. It was the most beautifully alluvial creative process, because I could hear them noodling away on some of their musical mash-ups. I’d go in and say, “What’s that you’re working on?” They’d give it to me, and we could cut to it. At the same time, if Baz and I were cutting something together, we could call the music guys in and say, “We need an extra bar of music here”, they would go away and do it. We were constantly sharing our work.

There were things in the film that were always going to be. For example, the beautiful musical weave when little boy Elvis is looking in the juke joint at the sexy dancers, then he runs across the Pentecostal tent, and then we’re cutting back and forth to the Hayride. We went into the shoot with a very solid musical template to which that was shot. But then there were other things where it was invented in post musically and editorially. To have the alchemy that took place under that Gold Coast roof was just beautiful.

I’m curious about is the Unchained Melody scene at the end of the film and the decision to cut to the footage of the real Elvis. Was that something you had planned from the beginning?

MV: The dream was always to end the film that way. There were picture reels done for the studio and that was in those.

The funny story about that though, is that the owners of that footage – who weren’t Priscilla or rest her soul, Lisa-Marie – didn’t ever want it to be released because they thought it was disrespectful for Elvis. We shot that sequence with Austin doing the entire thing, just in case we couldn’t get the footage. It was only in the last two weeks before the film was completed, four weeks before it went to Cannes, they finally gave us permission. Frankly, I don’t think it would have been the ending that it is without it. I’ve seen that sequence a thousand times; it makes me cry every single time. It’s heartbreaking.

‘Elvis’.

I wanted to pick up on something you mentioned, Wayne, about making the film feel modern. I goes across a lot of different time periods; I know Baz was trying to tell a story about America through Elvis. Tell me about weaving the period into the film, but also making it feel modern.

WP: It was incredibly important to allow the audience to enter the world and to understand what it meant when their grandmothers were the ones throwing their underwear on stage – to try to make it feel relevant. Baz hit us with four words throughout the process: triumphant, emotional, gorgeous and awesome. Elvis was the first punk. He was extraordinary. He was this crazy androgynous guy that was going to school with mascara on and pink suits. He was a real trendsetter, with unprecedented fame across the globe. It was so important to focus the story through his life in one of the most turbulent periods of American culture.

The kaleidoscopic effect of the film – which Matt and the team up in Queensland created with the visual effects guys, using wipes and those crazy transitions – we followed suit with that. We took authentic recordings of the time, whether they be effects of the vehicles, props that were made available to us. But we also injected political commentary of the time, where we recorded all the cast, and did what we coined ‘sonic glue’ across the periods. Within the atmospheres, there are voices that are moving in and out. We recorded real headlines; ‘rock and roll has got to go’. That stuff is all swimming in the environment. You don’t necessarily hear every word, but that was a way of trying to keep the historical value alive throughout.

MV: That’s what Baz does. He decodes the time for the modern audience. He did it with Gatsby, where he turned the original 1920s jazz into hip-hop because that’s how dangerous it was back then. And so too with Elvis, it was how to take some of those original Elvis songs and express what it was like to hear that music back when he first hit the stage. That’s what the original Hayride scene was all about, when he was in his pink suit; people had just never seen anything like that before. The way we cut it had to reflect that as well. We had to inject the energy that was felt on that stage the first time. We were so spoilt for choice with the footage that we had. You could have shown nothing but Elvis, because Austin Butler was so electrifying on stage. You could have shown nothing but the audience because their reaction was so in awe, or you could have shown nothing but Tom Hanks, Colonel Tom Parker, because the cogs in his mind were just spinning, saying “This is the greatest carnival act I’ve ever seen.”

I read the first assembly cut was 4.5 hours. How did you work to get that down Matt?

MV: It was a 4.5-hour assembly, but it really did play; it was so rich with story and extraordinary performances. It was a tough challenge to work out what to take out. But at the end of the day, the story had to be about Colonel Tom’s relationship with Elvis.

It was bout coming up with devices and techniques to keep all the pertinent bits of Elvis, not only his life in general, but what made him tick, but condense it down.

One example that I often cite is the scene where Elvis is arriving home outside Lauderdale Courts; he’s in his truck, does his hair, gets out and walks into his house being heckled by bullies. The other scene is when he’s walking down Beale Street listening to music coming from Club Handy. They were from completely different parts of the film, separated by about 20-25 minutes. We realised that we were going to start mashing some things together, but we’d knew we’d never do that just for style only. We always had to justify it narratively. We figured we could put those scenes together because we were trying to tell the story that Elvis Presley existed in two worlds but belonged to neither. He existed in this white community at Lauderdale, the housing projects that he lived in, but the way he was bullied, heckled and the way he looked, he didn’t belong there. He loved to exist in the Black community of Beale Street, soaking up that culture and that music, but he clearly didn’t belong there either. Intercutting between those two scenes gave us a narrative means to suggest that, while at the same time reducing the film down in length.

WP: We had Big Mama Thornton singing Hound Dog throughout that sequence. Enter Doja Cat; once the film got cut down Doja Cat was going to work as a mash between Hound Dog and the song Vegas. It’s the perfect example of how things iterate, and how you can now sell this to a contemporary audience.

MV: People often ask if they’re going to be the 4.5-hour version. That’s for Baz to answer. The concept both excites and terrifies me. One of big considerations, you’d have to unpick all those things that we did. Unless we did it extremely well, you’d lose a lot of those juxtaposing scenes and montages, and I think that may not be as strong narratively. It would be a process.

WP: Sounds expensive.

MV: It sounds very expensive!

Anything else you want to mention?

WP: I’d like to do a shout out to my crew who are simply the best. Some I’ve worked with for 30 years. The likes of Derryn Pasquill, she’s the most extraordinary dialogue editor. Fabian Sanjurjo, an extraordinary sound design, effects editor. Andrew Miller, Jared Dwyer, who did the crowds, which blew me away, a host of others. What an extraordinary effort they put in.

MV: If it’s shout outs were doing; on something of this size and complexity, the editorial assisting crew – to tackle that amount of footage, over 700 hours, the extraordinary amount of archival material, which has to be sourced and licensed to feed the ever-thirsty music, sound and VFX crews – they were nothing short of spectacular. All departments would flounder without the picture editorial crew.

It was just an incredibly rewarding movie to work on and I think we’re so proud – to finish off where we started – that it has garnered the recognition that it has. None of us, not one single Oscar, BAFTA or any other nominee would be here without Baz Luhrmann. An amazing film and a life-defining work experience.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.