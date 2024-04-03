Production on Screen Australia-funded ‘Whale Shark Jack’ delayed

Production on major WA family feature Whale Shark Jack remains delayed more than a year after the Screen Australia-supported film was first announced.

It is the second Western Australian film to hit a production hurdle after Drone Racers, with both films flagged for production by ScreenWest in February 2023. It is understood casting issues were again a factor.

A new proposal is being considered this week to shoot in late-winter through spring although it is understood the original $1.2 million Screen Australia funding has lapsed.

The film was originally financed by Screen Australia, Screenwest, Lotterywest, the Western Australian Regional Screen Fund and Filmology Finance, alongside Wade Brothers Films, Minderoo Pictures and Ulladulla Films. The Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) also committed $600,000 in total funding.

Whale Shark Jack follows 11-year-old Sarah whose best friend is a whale shark named Jack. Following a tragic accident, Dad and Sarah move to the coastal town of Exmouth. Sarah wants to return to her old life at sea and pegs all her hopes on Jack’s anticipated annual migration. But when Jack fails to return, Sarah embarks on a risky mission to find him.

The film, written by Kathryn Lefroy (Library of Love), will be directed by siblings Miranda and Khrob Edmonds of Cottesloe Films. Miranda Edmonds is producing alongside Tim White of Southern Light Films, Kelvin Munro and Philip Wade.