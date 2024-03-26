Stan series ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ begins Queensland shoot

Cameras are set to roll in South East Queensland this week on new Stan Original series Good Cop/Bad Cop .

The eight-part comedy-drama series was lured to Queensland via its Production Attraction Strategy incentive and follows other recent international productions to film in the state including series Apples Never Fall and feature films including Mortal Kombat 2 and Eden.

Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the government, through Screen Queensland, was supporting international productions like Good Cop/Bad Cop.

“Attracted by our state-of-the-art facilities at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast, this production means more than $14 million for the Queensland economy and nearly 200 jobs for cast, crew and creatives,” she said.

Good Cop/Bad Cop stars Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl), Luke Cook (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Clancy Brown (Dexter: New Blood, Billions). The story follows a sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force who contend with colourful residents, a lack of resources, their complicated dynamic with each other, and a police chief who is also their father.

The production will employ many local creatives, including emerging crew through Screen Queensland’s Attachment program, according to Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney. The series, which is being produced by Jungle Entertainment and Future Shack Entertainment, will be partly shot at Village Roadshow Studios while Cutting Edge will provide post-production services.

John Quaintance, showrunner and executive producer, said: “I chose to shoot in Queensland because I saw firsthand what I’d already heard from friends who had based productions there – the facilities are first class, the talent pool in front of and behind the camera is deep, and everyone I met was welcoming and excited to help us make our show.”

Good Cop/Bad Cop is written by John Quaintance (Reboot, Will & Grace, Workaholics), Phil Lloyd, Steve Joe, Julie de Fina, Steve Toltz, Sarinah Masukor, and Queensland writer Clare Sladden (NCIS: Sydney).

The series will be directed by Trent O’Donnell (In Limbo, Colin From Accounts, Ghosts and New Girl), Queensland director Natalie Bailey (Audrey), Gracie Otto (Seriously Red, Bump) and Corrie Chen (The Artful Dodger, Bad Behaviour, Wentworth).

Also on board are Queensland production designer Matt Puttland (The Portable Door) and Queensland director of photography Murray Lui (Black Snow, Irreverent).

The series will stream on Stan in Australia and The CW Network and Roku in the US. It is being produced in association with and distributed by ITV Studios.