The main character in Alena Lodkina’s sophomore feature Petrol may be a filmmaker of Russian background, but the writer-director insists it’s a personal tale, not necessarily an autobiographical one.

The film follows Bump star Nathalie Morris as Eva, an impressionable Russian-Australian film student, who befriends an enigmatic performance artist named Mia (Hannah Lynch). She quickly takes hold of her imagination, and as Eva moves in with Mia and their lives grow more and more entwined, she sets off on a surreal journey of awakening, haunted by dreams, fantasies and ghosts.

In Petrol, Lodkina wanted to create something that felt “intimate, familiar and at the same time, surreal”. The writer-director felt a freedom to experiment with magical realism given so much of the story is filtered through Eva’s inner world.

“The magic of cinema was very seductive to me with this project. I wanted to go with it, and create a world that was very romantic and sensual.”

Hannah Lynch as Mia in ‘Petrol’.

The film makes its Australian premiere this evening atthe Melbourne International Film Festival, following on from screening in Locarno last week as part of the Cineasti del Presente (‘directors of the present’) program.

Eva’s similarity to Lodkina stems only from the fact she knew she could write her “honestly and truthfully”, and making her a filmmaker gave her the ability to stretch and play with the cinematic image.

It’s instead more “banal things” make the film personal for the director; when she was writing the film she was experimenting with a diaristic process, taking down notes and fragments of overheard conversations.

“I think that makes the fabric of the film personal. It’s all mixed in with dreams, other people’s stories experiences of friends, things people have shared with me and processed. It’s this mishmash of a fragmented universe.”

That universe is set within inner Melbourne’s artistic circles, with Lodkina’s desire “to portray a certain moment in time and milieu of people.”

“The feeling of being in Melbourne I wanted to document, sheerly because it means so much to me.”

A strong sense of place is perhaps one of the key throughlines between Petrol and Lodkina’s acclaimed 2017 debut, Strange Colours, set in the NSW mining town of Lightning Ridge.

That film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, made through its Biennale College with a budget of just €150,000, and earned Lodkina reputation as “a bold new Australian voice”.

After Strange Colours, Lodkina wanted to set a project in a world more familiar to her, though she notes both share an outsider’s gaze and centre on a fractured relationship.

They also each stem from trying to capture or evoke a feeling, with Lodkina noting she approaches cinema more as an aesthete rather than being driven by story.

Alena Lodkina.

Petrol is an exploration of female relationships that are “close and very romantic and imaginative, but maybe not necessarily erotic”, and the formative friendships that people often form in their 20s at “a time of vulnerability and openness to the world”.

“I’m interested in raw fascination – that delves into what you want yourself want to be, perhaps. That is part of all relationships, yet in this kind of relationship, that intermixing between the other person and yourself is really apparent.”

Aiding in creating the dynamic on screen was the fact that Morris and Lynch already knew each other; they went to drama school together at New Zealand’s Toi Whakaari. Morris didn’t speak Russian but visited Lodkina’s mum’s house in Sydney during pre-production, with her mum helping her learn key phrases from the script.

Petrol sees much of Strange Colours core creative team reunite, including producer Kate Laurie, cinematographer Michael Latham, editor Luca Cappelli, production designer Leah Popple, composer Mikey Young, sound mixer Keith Thomas and sound designer Livia Ruzic.

“It’s a joy to be able to work with the same team because you build something together. I’ve worked with a lot of those guys even before Strange Colours on short films,” Lodkina says, noting they share a cinematic language.

“It makes filmmaking that much nicer when you have these relationships. More than that, they’re very talented individuals and I’m lucky to be able to work with them.”

‘Petrol’.

Arenamedia’s Robert Connolly and Liz Kearney are the film’s executive producers, with financial support via the MIFF Premiere Fund, Screen Australia, VicScreen, SBS and Orange Entertainment.

Petrol had a larger budget than the shoestring Strange Colours, though Lodkina argues they still had to be resourceful, sourcing sets and costumes from friends. However, more money allowed for more freedom to experiment with things like colour and zoom lenses.

“That all goes into this world that is whirling, seducing, confusing and disorienting, the main character. She’s being dragged into it and displaced… All the tools of cinema went into creating that; colour, light, shadow and sound. We were able to do that with the use of costumes, prop, sets, and the spaces that the characters inhabit. I had more ability and more control of that aspect of the film; Strange Colours the places were ready-made – here we were able to create the spaces.

“That was really fun and exciting for me as a filmmaker. In a way, both films create a certain world with a certain feel. I think that’s how I work; I start with a feeling that I try to hold onto. In both films I tried to do that. The feeling is it’s own thing for every project. You can’t quite define it, you have to make the film to define what it is.”

Given how much Petrol is a portrait of Melbourne, Lodkina is enthused to have the film make its local bow at MIFF, where it is one of just two Aussie features in the Bright Horizons competition (the other being Thomas M. Wright’s The Stranger). This is particularly as this year is MIFF’s 70th birthday, with celebrations including the Melbourne on Film strand.

“It’s an extraordinary survey of various strands of Australian filmmaking and to be part of that conversation is such an honour.”

As for what’s next, Lodkina is working another film that is “too fresh” to talk about, though she hopes to set it in a different city in Australia.

Petrol debuts this evening at MIFF at IMAX Melbourne 6.30pm, with six further sessions across the course of the festival. The film is also available to stream via MIFF’s online platform, MIFF Play August 11-28.