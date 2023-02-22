As the screen industry awaits the outcome of the Federal Government’s consultation with the major SVODs, those at the centre of the conversation say it is business as usual in terms of commissioning Australian content.

Last month’s National Cultural Policy announcement included a schedule for imposing local content obligations on the services, a regulatory measure that sections of the screen industry have been lobbying for across the past decade.

It comes after a year in which international heavyweights such as Disney and Amazon further embedded themselves in the Australian market via the announcement of original programming slates and newly-forged relationships with local companies.

IF speaks with Netflix ANZ director of content Que Minh Luu, Amazon Prime Video head of content for Australia, New Zealand, and Canada Tyler Bern, and Stan chief content officer Cailah Scobie about how they are navigating an increasingly competitive landscape and their content priorities for 2023.

Are there any lessons you can take from the past 12 months from a commissioning perspective?

Tyler Bern: There is so much commissioning happening in Australia, which makes for a competitive landscape across the board. When we are looking around the corner at what’s next, creative partnerships are key to us creating the best environment for creators to succeed. We really believe Amazon is a ‘home for talent’ and work hard to make sure creators are resourced to ultimately put their best work up on the screen.

Cailah Scobie: It is terrific to be able to get back into the international market and reconnect and forge new partnerships with the international sector. We are delighted to be able to work with excellent distribution partners and broadcasters/platforms around the world so that we can work collectively to bring Australian screen stories to audiences here and globally. We have found that titles that have the capacity for a US/UK pre-sale as part of their financing are the strongest overall in the market with the most reliable pathway to production.

Que Minh Luu: Audiences have more choice than ever, they know what they like and have less time to decide when so many things are competing for their attention, so we think hard about what makes a show engaging for them. We need to know what a show is, what it’s trying to say, and what its point of difference is. That clarity is essential, but it’s not done to dumb things down for the audience, it’s done because we respect their time. So when we consider a project we look at a mix of what’s familiar, in terms of genre and format, and what is fresh with point of view/positioning. Clarity then surprise, then repeat.

What would be your advice to producers looking to pitch to you in 2023?

TB: We are open to all genres and are really prioritizing stories that break through the noise and offer a fresh perspective. We want to hear about the ideas that excite you most. Ideally, we would like to see a pilot script for a series but are open to materials at all levels across scripted, film, unscripted formats, and documentary.

Caitlin Stasey in Amazon’s ‘Class of ’07’ (Image: John Platt)

CB: All the golden rules still apply; we will focus on the story, the world, the creatives, and the audience. IP and the potential cast are also important. We are always looking for features, especially those with an innovative financing and/or distribution strategy, scripted series that can present a unique point of view and tap into key target audiences for Stan and long-form deep-dive investigative feature documentaries.

QML: Have a point of view and a clear, creative vision. It’s important that the local titles on Netflix are quintessentially Australian, which is not saying we just take what works in another country and slap our accent on it. It’s our version of genre with added thesis wrapped in cultural authenticity served on a giant story platter and delivered or pitched by whoever owns the core vision. Without it, we risk a project ending up generic or derivative no matter how many cool set pieces it has.

With the timeline for streaming content obligations now confirmed, what are your hopes for the consultation process with the government in the first half of this year?

TB: Prime Video has been in constant consultation with the government and following the announcement of the National Cultural Policy, it’s business as usual for our local Australian team. We have our biggest year for Australian Originals ahead of us. We look forward to continuing to engage in constructive dialogue and consultation with the government ensuring the new legislation is fair and sustainable.

CB: We have been committed to Australian productions from day one at Stan, commissioning our first Stan Original, No Activity, just a few months after the launch of our business. This financial year we will premiere over 20 Stan Originals, so the health of the local production industry is extremely important to us. To that end, we look forward to participating in the consultation process to help ensure an appropriate outcome is reached.

QML: We look forward to positive consultation with the government on Revive to shape media regulation that is sustainable, equitable, and evidence-based in order to create good outcomes for Australian storytellers and audiences. We’ve been investing in Australian films and shows since 2015, in the meantime, we’ll just keep at it.