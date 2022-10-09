After two years of virtual presentations, AACTA is set to return to hosting its industry awards in-person.
Both the industry lunch and the main ceremony will this year be held at The Hordern in Sydney, on December 5 and December 7 respectively. A list of what awards will be presented at which event is below.
Tickets for the industry awards go on sale today, and for the first time since 2019, industry will have the opportunity to purchase a table for their talent, crew, or team. For the first time since the pandemic, the main ceremony will also be open to the public.
The ceremony will be broadcast on 10 at 7.30pm on the day of, and then encored on Fox Docos, December 10 at 7.30pm. The broadcast will also be available to stream on demand via Foxtel, Binge and AACTA TV. Roving Enterprises and executive producer Craig Campbell are the broadcaster producer for this year.
Documentary and short film nominees for this year’s AACTA Awards were announced earlier this year with digital, film, and television nominees to be announced on October 20 and October 23, 2022, ahead of Round 2 voting commencing Monday October 24, 2022.
AACTA has also re-opened entries for its audience awards, with categories this year spanning best film, TV series, actor, actress, TV personality, digital creator, sports program and best sports commentary team. Voting takes place via news.com.au and closes October 19.
AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said it was honoured to bring together Australia’s performers, creators and practitioners across two major events in Sydney.
“The AACTA ceremonies provide an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the calibre, scale and craft of Australian film, TV, documentary, and digital creation. We are excited to have Roving Enterprises involved in this year’s event and look forward to a fantastic show,” he said.
The list of awards being presented at the 2022 AACTA Industry Awards Ceremony presented by Foxtel Group – Monday December 5:
Best Casting presented by Casting Networks
Best Children’s Program
Best Cinematography in a Documentary
Best Cinematography in Film
Best Cinematography in Television
Best Costume Design in Film
Best Costume Design in Television
Best Digital Series or Channel
Best Direction in Drama or Comedy
Best Direction in Nonfiction Television
Best Documentary
Best Documentary or Factual Program
Best Editing in a Documentary
Best Editing in Film presented by Spectrum Films
Best Editing in Television
Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK
Best Indie Film
Best Lifestyle Program
Best Original Score in a Documentary
Best Original Score in Film
Best Original Score in Television
Best Production Design in Film
Best Production Design in Television
Best Screenplay in Film
Best Short Film
Best Short Video
Best Sound in a Documentary
Best Sound in Film
Best Sound in Television
Best Stand-Up Special
Best Visual Effects or Animation
The list of awards being presented at the 2022 AACTA Awards Ceremony presented by Foxtel Group – Wednesday December 7:
Audience Choice Award for Best Actor
Audience Choice Award for Best Actress
Audience Choice Award for Best Digital Creator
Audience Choice Award for Best Film
Audience Choice Award for Best Sports Commentary Team
Audience Choice Award for Best Sports Program
Audience Choice Award for Best TV Personality
Audience Choice Award for Best TV Series
Best Comedy Performer
Best Comedy Program
Best Direction in Film presented by Filmology
Best Drama Series
Best Entertainment Program
Best Factual Entertainment Program
Best Film
Best Lead Actor in a Drama presented by Foxtel
Best Lead Actor in Film
Best Lead Actress in a Drama presented by Foxtel
Best Lead Actress in Film
Best Miniseries
Best Reality Program
Best Screenplay in Television
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Best Supporting Actor in Film
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Best Supporting Actress in Film
Longford Lyell Award
Trailblazer Award
Awards are not listed in running order.