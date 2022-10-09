After two years of virtual presentations, AACTA is set to return to hosting its industry awards in-person.

Both the industry lunch and the main ceremony will this year be held at The Hordern in Sydney, on December 5 and December 7 respectively. A list of what awards will be presented at which event is below.

Tickets for the industry awards go on sale today, and for the first time since 2019, industry will have the opportunity to purchase a table for their talent, crew, or team. For the first time since the pandemic, the main ceremony will also be open to the public.

The ceremony will be broadcast on 10 at 7.30pm on the day of, and then encored on Fox Docos, December 10 at 7.30pm. The broadcast will also be available to stream on demand via Foxtel, Binge and AACTA TV. Roving Enterprises and executive producer Craig Campbell are the broadcaster producer for this year.

Documentary and short film nominees for this year’s AACTA Awards were announced earlier this year with digital, film, and television nominees to be announced on October 20 and October 23, 2022, ahead of Round 2 voting commencing Monday October 24, 2022.

AACTA has also re-opened entries for its audience awards, with categories this year spanning best film, TV series, actor, actress, TV personality, digital creator, sports program and best sports commentary team. Voting takes place via news.com.au and closes October 19.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said it was honoured to bring together Australia’s performers, creators and practitioners across two major events in Sydney.

“The AACTA ceremonies provide an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the calibre, scale and craft of Australian film, TV, documentary, and digital creation. We are excited to have Roving Enterprises involved in this year’s event and look forward to a fantastic show,” he said.

The list of awards being presented at the 2022 AACTA Industry Awards Ceremony presented by Foxtel Group – Monday December 5:

Best Casting presented by Casting Networks

Best Children’s Program

Best Cinematography in a Documentary

Best Cinematography in Film

Best Cinematography in Television

Best Costume Design in Film

Best Costume Design in Television

Best Digital Series or Channel

Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

Best Direction in Nonfiction Television

Best Documentary

Best Documentary or Factual Program

Best Editing in a Documentary

Best Editing in Film presented by Spectrum Films

Best Editing in Television

Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK

Best Indie Film

Best Lifestyle Program

Best Original Score in a Documentary

Best Original Score in Film

Best Original Score in Television

Best Production Design in Film

Best Production Design in Television

Best Screenplay in Film

Best Short Film

Best Short Video

Best Sound in a Documentary

Best Sound in Film

Best Sound in Television

Best Stand-Up Special

Best Visual Effects or Animation

The list of awards being presented at the 2022 AACTA Awards Ceremony presented by Foxtel Group – Wednesday December 7:

Audience Choice Award for Best Actor

Audience Choice Award for Best Actress

Audience Choice Award for Best Digital Creator

Audience Choice Award for Best Film

Audience Choice Award for Best Sports Commentary Team

Audience Choice Award for Best Sports Program

Audience Choice Award for Best TV Personality

Audience Choice Award for Best TV Series

Best Comedy Performer

Best Comedy Program

Best Direction in Film presented by Filmology

Best Drama Series

Best Entertainment Program

Best Factual Entertainment Program

Best Film

Best Lead Actor in a Drama presented by Foxtel

Best Lead Actor in Film

Best Lead Actress in a Drama presented by Foxtel

Best Lead Actress in Film

Best Miniseries

Best Reality Program

Best Screenplay in Television

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Longford Lyell Award

Trailblazer Award



Awards are not listed in running order.