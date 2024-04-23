Matthew Holmes eyes FNQ shoot for WW2 film ‘The Guns of Muschu’ starring Ben Hall

A feature adaptation of Don Dennis’ World War II novel The Guns of Muschu is in development with plans to shoot in Far North Queensland early next year.

Matthew Holmes is on board to direct and produce the film, which Tom Broadhurst and Jack Brislee have written for screen.

The book tells the true story of Mick Dennis, who was one of eight Australian Z Special commandos that landed on the Japanese-held Muschu Island, off the coast of New Guinea, on April 11, 1945, for Operation Copper, a secret mission aiming to observe Japanese defences on an island occupied by the enemy and confirm the location of two concealed naval guns that commanded the approaches to Wewak Harbour. However, their presence was discovered soon after they arrived, leading to a fight for survival, from which Dennis was the sole commander to make it back to safety.

Ben Hall will take on the role of Dennis, leading an ensemble cast that includes Matt Day, Callan McAuliffe, Jordan Fraser-Trumble, Gerald Lepkowski, Maximillian Johnson, Clayton Watson, Damon Hunter, and Arthur Angel.

Jordan Fraser-Trumble and Gerald Lepkowski.

RLC Motion Picture Entertainment’s Russell Cunningham will produce alongside Holmes, who will act on behalf of Two Tone Pictures, with Broadhurst executive producing via Rally Point Media alongside Jack Brislee.

Filming is expected to commence in Far North Queensland, including a potential shoot at Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns, during the first quarter of 2025 in the hope of a theatrical release that will coincide with ANZAC Day the following year. As yet, no distributor is attached.

Holmes said The Guns of Muschu would pay tribute to the “extraordinary bravery” of the ANZACs.

“The story of Mick Dennis and the men of Operation Copper is a testament to the indomitable spirit of Australian soldiers who served in the Pacific Theater during World War Two,” he said.

“It also makes for astonishing cinema that will stun audiences worldwide.”