The Dry, Mortal Kombat, Penguin Bloom, Peter Rabbit 2 and A Sunburnt Christmas will battle it out for the AACTA Audience Choice Favourite Film Award on Wednesday, with the five nominees across each of the seven categories revealed ahead of this week’s ceremony.

Now in its second year, the Audience Choice Awards allows the viewing public the opportunity to vote for their favourite actors, films and TV shows from the past year.

TV drama is set to be another hotly contested award with titles Clickbait and RFDS up against Jack Irish, Home & Away, and Wentworth.

In the Favourite Actor stakes, Eric Bana, Asher Keddie, Deborah Mailman, Celia Pacquola, and Pamela Rabe are all in the running for the prize.

The winners of awards will be announced at the 2021 AACTA Awards on Wednesday, December 8, in addition to the peer-voted awards.

The nominees are as follows:

Favourite Actor:

• Eric Bana

• Asher Keddie

• Deborah Mailman

• Celia Pacquola

• Pamela Rabe

Favourite Television Drama:

• Clickbait – Netflix

• Home & Away – Seven Network

• Jack Irish – ABC

• Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) – Seven Network

• Wentworth – Foxtel

Favourite Film:

• A Sunburnt Christmas

• The Dry

• Mortal Kombat

• Penguin Bloom

• Peter Rabbit 2

Favourite Television Host:

• Carrie Bickmore – The Project – Network Ten

• Hamish Blake – LEGO® Masters Australia – Nine Network

• Costa Georgiadis – Gardening Australia – ABC

• Tom Gleeson – Hard Quiz – ABC

• Adam Hills – Spicks and Specks – ABC

Favourite Competition Reality Show:

• Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn – Network Ten

• The Block – Nine Network

• Lego Masters – Nine Network

• MasterChef Australia – Network Ten

• The Voice Australia – Seven Network

Favourite Digital Comedy Creator:

• Christian Hull

• Jimmy Rees

• Millie Ford

• Sam Cotton

• Sooshi Mango

Favourite Entertainment Show:

• Anh’s Brush with Fame – ABC

• Bondi Rescue – Network Ten

• Gardening Australia – ABC

• Gogglebox Australia – Foxtel/Network Ten

• Have you Been Paying Attention? – Network Ten