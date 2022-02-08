Closer Productions’ Aftertaste will soon be served up on Acorn TV after ABC Commercial sold the scripted comedy to the US streamer.

Set in the Adelaide Hills wine region of Australia, Aftertaste stars Erik Thomson as Easton West, a volatile celebrity chef who returns to his hometown after a spectacular fall from grace. Humiliated, he endeavors to rebuild his career and restore his reputation with the help of his talented, young, pastry-chef niece Diana (Natalie Abbott). The cast also includes Rachel Griffiths, Wayne Blair, Susan Prior, Peter Carroll, and Remy Hii.

The series was created by Julie De Fina and Matthew Bate, with the pair writing the scripts with Matt Vesely, and Bate producing with Thomson and Rebecca Summerton.

Production on a second season will commence in the next few months.

Summerton said she couldn’t wait to share the world of Aftertaste with audiences across the globe.

“The team is delighted to be working with Acorn TV to bring our show to USA, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, and Canadian audiences,” she said.

Acorn TV SVP of Programming Don Klees said it was a “true pleasure” to work alongside Closer Productions and ABC Commercial.

“This clever, well-written, and hilariously honest series is met with beautiful performances from Erik, Natalie, Rachel, and an extremely talented ensemble cast,” he said.

“We are delighted to bring Aftertaste to Acorn TV audiences around the globe who are sure to devour each and every episode.”

ABC Commercial head Jessica Ellis said the deal was an exciting step for the series.

“Aftertaste has been a great ratings success here in Australia as well as attracting a large amount of media attention for its fresh writing voice and selection in competitive showcase events at Series Mania – Forum Exclusives and Berlinale-Series Selects,” she said.

“So we are thrilled to be working with Acorn TV to bring this entertaining, high-quality comedy to their audiences”.

Aftertaste will premiere on Acorn TV on 14 February. ABC Commercial holds worldwide distribution rights.