SLR Productions has kicked off production on a second season of CGI animated series Space Nova for ABC ME.

The 15 x 22 minute series, aimed at six to 10-year-olds, follows space adventuring siblings, Jet and Adelaide Nova, and their parents, Aussie astronauts Josie and Hugo.

The second season will see the Novas’ on the brink of their greatest mission ever – travelling to the incredible Stardustian’s planet – before their ship is almost destroyed, throwing them off course and stranding their new friend Ziggy in parts unknown.

Now, to find Ziggy and unravel a ‘universal imbalance’, the Novas will have to challenge everything they thought they knew about space.

The second season, co-produced with Malaysia’s Giggle Garage, has received significant production funding from both Screen Australia and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) as well as development funding from ABC ME and Create NSW.

Like the first season, season two of Space Nova will be distributed internationally by ZDF Studios with ACTF representing the series across Australia and New Zealand.

SLR Productions CEO and executive producer Suzanne Ryan said it was incredible to be “back in space” and working with the series’ returning partners.

“I am thrilled to see more Space Nova on its way for kids and families and to work with the talented key creatives, cast and crew returning to make such an ‘out of this world’ and inspirational show,” she said.

The first season of Space Nova was commissioned between Germany’s Super RTL, ABC and the Nine Network. It sold into UK, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, US, Singapore, East Asia, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Head writer and script producer Thomas Duncan-Watt won the Australian Writers’ Guild’s John Hinde Award for for Excellence in Science-Fiction Writing for the first season earlier this year. He previously also won an AWGIE for the show in 2020.

The key creatives for the second season have not been publicly announced.