ABC renews ‘Bay of Fires’ for second season

Tasmania’s west coast will once again welcome Archipelago Productions and Fremantle Australia for new episodes of Bay of Fires, with the ABC renewing the drama for a second season.

Marta Dusseldorp returns a single mother of two Stella Heikkinen, who in season one moved her family to a small town in the Tasmania wilds after experiencing a spectacular and life-threatening fall from grace.

Season two picks up with Stella seeing a glimmer of hope on the horizon within a community rife with simmering feuds, crime, and sometimes, murder. No one has tried to kill her for some months, and she finds herself in a position of power, juggling an array of new problems to combat. Some old. Some new. Most, entirely her fault.

Joining Andrew Knight and Max Dann on the writing team for season two are Romina Accurso, Josephine Dee Barrett, and Hannah Samuel. Knight also executive produces alongside Brett Popplewell, Greg Sitch, and the ABC’s Rachel Okine and Louise Smith. Dusseldorp, who created the series with Knight and Dann, is producing the second season with Fiona McConaghy. As yet, there is no information on who is directing the new episodes.

The series has major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen Tasmania and VicScreen, with Fremantle handling international sales.

Okine said she couldn’t wait to share the new season of “the ABC’s number-one Australian drama series”.

“Featuring an array of quirky characters, twisty plotlines, and the stunning backdrop of the Tasmanian wilderness, we’re thrilled to be partnering once again with Marta and the teams at Archipelago and Fremantle,” she said.

Screen Australia content director Grainne Brunsdon said season two had “even more entertaining twists, turns, and hilarious plot developments”.

“We’re delighted to be diving back into the fiery brilliance of Bay of Fires and supporting a second season of this hugely popular series,” she said.

“With a stellar cast and crew at the helm, all set against the stunning scenery of north-west Tasmania.”

Season two of Bay of Fires will air on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2025