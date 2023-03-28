NSW arts and disability program Accessible Arts will hold three Screen Access and Inclusion masterclasses across April and May for screen practitioners with disability or who are d/Deaf.

Developed by actress Bridie McKim, in consultation with a Screen Access advisory group including Emily Dash, Sofya Gollan, and Anthea Williams, the online and in-person sessions will cover knowledge about writing and submitting access riders, effectively communicating access requirements on-set, and identifying and implementing reasonable adjustments.

The initiative is being delivered with Screen NSW and is supported by Screenworks, the Arts and Cultural Exchange, Showcast, Queer Screen, AFTRS, Sydney Film Festival, Screen Producers Australia, and the Australian Writers’ Guild.

Accessible Arts CEO Liz Martin said her organisation was “really excited” to be offering the expert training.

“It provides a safe space for navigating potentially difficult discussions about accessibility and will help enable significant, sustainable, and much-needed industry change through enhanced understanding and confidence regarding sector access and inclusion,” she said.

The Screen Access Masterclasses will be held 10.30am – 12pm at the Accessible Arts Training Room, The Rocks Sydney, on Wednesday, April 5; 10.30am – 12pm at the Arts and Cultural Exchange, Parramatta, on Thursday, April 27; and online from 10.30am – 12pm on Wednesday, May 24.

The sessions are free but bookings are essential. Find out more information on how to book a place here.