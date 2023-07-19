‘Adam & Poh’s Great Australian Bites’ (Trailer)

In Adam & Poh’s Great Australian Bites, Adam Liaw and Poh Ling Yeow start their travels in the heart of Australia at Uluru, moving on to Darwin and Kakadu where they explore Australia’s original First Nations cuisine and subsequent multiculturalism. From there, they travel through regional Victoria, gaining further insight into the three culinary pillars of any Australian town; a pub, a bakery, and a Chinese restaurant.

They then head to Tasmania to investigate the great Aussie meat pie, before making their way to South Australia to discover how the country’s love of café culture took Australian brunch to the world stage. In Sydney, they take inspiration from the icons of Australian food and create a truly spectacular cake, while in Canberra, they attempt to answer the question of what our national dish might be.

Guest stars include Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, artist Ken Done, Maggie Beer, politician and former Wallabies captain David Pocock, the Australian Women’s Weekly’s Pamela Clark, celebrity chef Elizabeth Chong, TV personality Peter Everett, Fishtales owner John Susman, and executive chef and owner at Pilu At Freshwater, Giovanni Pilu.

An i8 Studio production for SBS, Adam & Poh’s Great Australian Bites is directed and produced by Josh Martin, who also executive produces with Liaw. The creative team also includes producer Melita Hodge, SBS head of entertainment and food Emily Griggs, editor Teena Mestres, assembly editor Phil Schmulian, and DOP Gilbert Farkas,

The series will be available to stream first from Tuesday, August 8 on SBS On Demand and at 8pm on SBS Food.