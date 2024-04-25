Adelaide Film Festival announces Cannes showcase

Ten South Australian filmmakers will showcase their projects at Cannes as part of a new partnership between the Adelaide Film Festival (AFF) and Cannes Marche du Film.

Open to filmmakers with a near (in post-production) or completed film seeking an international sales agent, Adelaide Film Festival Goes to Cannes includes a curated roundtable program, networking activities, and a formal market presentation at the event, to be held alongside the film festival from May 14-22.

The confirmed titles for the showcase are Emma Hough-Hobbs and Leela Varghese’s animated series Lesbian Space Princess, Timothy Piper’s feature debut Kangaroo Island, Kelly Schilling’s real-life inspired mother-daughter story With or Without You, Kasimir Burgess’ documentary The Iron Winter, and Anthony Frith’s debut feature Mockbuster, about the filmmakers journey navigating the eccentric world of B-movie flag-bearers The Asylum.

Varghese, Piper, and Schilling will represent their films, along with Mockbuster writer and producer Sandy Cameron and The Iron Winter producer Ben Golotta. Other filmmakers to join the delegation include Travis Akbar, Nara Wison, Josh Trevorrow, Lisa Scott, and Matt Vesely, each presenting a slate of new work.

Adelaide Film Festival Goes to Cannes is funded by the South Australian Government, Department for Premier and Cabinet, with the South Australian Film Corporation financing the participation of two First Nations South Australian filmmakers.

AFF CEO and creative director Mat Kesting said the collaboration was part of the festival’s commitment to developing and supporting the South Australian filmmaking community.

“This exciting collaboration will see the festival leverage its extensive networks and strong relationship with Cannes to connect Australian filmmakers to the global market and showcase South Australia as a centre of creative endeavour,” he said.

“This is a fantastic line-up of films and an impressive delegation of filmmakers.”

AFF has an established partnership with the Jogja NETPAC Asian Film Festival, Indonesia, supported through the Australian Federal Office for the Arts and the Indonesian Ministry of Culture, encompassing a filmmaker exchange program.