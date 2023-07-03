AFTRS announces recipients of screen and broadcast scholarships

The Australian Film Television & Radio School (AFTRS) has named the five scholarship recipients to continue their education across the screen and broadcast sectors at the school.

Delivered in partnership with industry, the merit-based opportunities are designed to assist under-represented groups take the next steps in their studies.

This year’s selected students are Hiruni Dharmasena and Jacqueline Sharah, both currently studying the Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production, for the Women in Cinematography Scholarship; Sarah Young for the Pariya Taherzadeh Radio Scholarship; Ben Lewis for the ABC Selwyn Speight Excellence Radio Scholarship; and Alana Calvert for the Glenn Daniel Smooth FM Scholarship.

Sharah said she felt blessed to receive the scholarship, which is supported by Sony.

“This scholarship allows me to dedicate more time to the final year of my full-time studies to advance my knowledge of cinematic and lighting techniques,” she said.

“My time at AFTRS has been immensely enriching in learning cinematography, and I’m excited to apply these skills during my final year at AFTRS and in the future when working in industry. My goal is to be a director of photography, and I’m inspired by female DOPs who are paving the way for women like me.”

AFTRS Nell Greenwood said the program, in which the institution works with its partners to offer more than 35 scholarships that prioritise access and equity, was growing every year.

“We want to open the doors to the school as wide as possible, and we thank our scholarship funders for their support in creating the next generation of incredible storytellers,” she said.

“The screen and broadcast industries are rising to the challenge of ensuring representation from across the Australian community and AFTRS is proud to be at the forefront of that change.”