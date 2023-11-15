AFTRS partners with TAFE NSW to accelerate screen careers

Under a new partnership, the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) is set to fast track TAFE NSW Diploma of Screen and Media graduates into its Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production.

Eligible graduates of the diploma will be able to apply for direct entry into the second year of the Bachelor program, recognising their prior learning.

The TAFE NSW Diploma of Screen and Media prepares students with foundational skills and knowledge in screen and media production, and currently trains students across Sydney, Western Sydney, Newcastle, Northern Rivers and Wollongong.

The Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production was developed specifically in response to the needs of employers across the sector, with more than more than 85 per cent of graduates working in the industry within six months of course completion.

The collaboration between the two educational providers comes under AFTRS’ ‘Creating the Future’ strategy, which is aimed at providing many pathways into the screen industry and giving future creative professionals skills and knowledge to excel as the sector evolves.

“The screen industry is booming. The BA is closing the gap between formal education and job-readiness in the very skills the sector most needs. This collaboration with TAFE NSW embodies our commitment to increasing pathways to access AFTRS’ unique, industry-focused programs,” said AFTRS director of teaching and learning David Balfour.

“By granting direct entry to year 2 of AFTRS’ Bachelor program, we are providing new opportunities to the many talented graduates from TAFE NSW from all corners of New South Wales.”

TAFE NSW industry innovation specialist for the creative industries Steve Bull said the organisation was thrilled to work with AFTRS in order to provide a higher education pathway for diplmoa graduates.

“It demonstrates our shared commitment to industry-aligned, practical training for the film and TV industries – a focus that has traditionally been a strength of TAFE NSW,” he said.

“Our strategic goal as an organisation is to meet the evolving needs of industry and having pathways from vocational training to higher education are a critical part of that. I look forward to following the progress of the first round of graduates from TAFE NSW to AFTRS and into industry,”

Applications are open now and close December 12.