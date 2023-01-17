Fifteen project teams spanning nine nations will take part in The FACTory pitching showcase at this year’s AIDC.

Now in its eighth year, the Vicscreen-supported initiative for documentary and factual projects involves shortlisted teams presenting across three strands – Central Showcase, New Talent Showcase, and Rough Cut Showcase.

This year’s contingent features stories from Australia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Mongolia, United Arab Emirates, the US, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Germany.

The teams, which were selected by a panel of industry representatives, will have access to extensive pitch training conducted by experienced screen practitioners, including Nordisk TV & Film Fond documentary senior advisor Karolina Lidin, SBS international consultant Krishin Arora, and Documentary Association of Europe founder Brigid O’Shea.

At AIDC, they will present their ideas to a mix of national and international funders, broadcasters, streamers, sales agents, and distributors.

All projects in The FACTory will be eligible to win pitch prizes, including two complimentary festival passes to participate in Sheffield Doc/Fest 2023 (Sheffield, UK), two complimentary passes to participate in Hot Docs Industry 2023 (Toronto, Canada), two complimentary passes to participate in DOK Leipzig (Leipzig, Germany), and two complimentary passes to participate in Sunny Side of the Doc 2023 (La Rochelle, France).

AIDC CEO and creative director Natasha Gadd said the orgnanisation was proud to present the “stellar line-up” of “courageous and engaging stories”.

AIDC 2023 will take place March 5-8.

‘Winter Herd’

The shortlisted projects are as follows:

CENTRAL SHOWCASE PROJECTS

Aquarius

Fifty years after the Nimbin Aquarius Festival, newly uncovered archival footage and extensive interviews examine these ten days of social and cultural exploration that changed a generation.

Director: Wendy Champagne, Oren Seidler

Writer: Wendy Champagne

Producer: Sam Griffin

Tilt Media & Entertainment (Australia)

Bukal Bukal

Henrietta Marrie sets out to return her family’s inheritance, but first she must face not only the British Museum that holds it, but also the worldwide racism that keeps it there.

Director: Rhoda Roberts

Writer: Rhoda Roberts, Julie Nihill

Porducer: Julie Nihill

Executive Producer: Henrietta Marrie AM

EarthStar Films (Australia)

Framed

A terrorist plot to blow up an iconic Sydney landmark, a global news story, a love triangle, and jail for an innocent overseas student are part of this untold Australian story.

Producer/Writer/Director: Anupam Sharma

Framed Film (Australia/Sri Lanka)

Love Safari

Love Safari reveals a subversive natural world, where fact is stranger than fiction, where LGBTQIA+ species live without discrimination, where sexuality can be fluid – not fixed or static.

Director/Producer: Randall Wood

Producers: Madeleine Hetherton-Miau and Rebecca Barry

Media Stockade & Storyland (Australia)

Stella: You Get Proud By Practicing

When Stella Young died suddenly aged 32, she had the world at her fingertips. Learn more about this Australian icon who was a disability activist, comedian, feminist, and so much more.

Director/co-producer: Sarah Barton

Producer: Liz Burke

Defiant Lives Productions (Australia)

The Climate Canary

World-leading scientists working on the sea ice, discover subtle changes signalling huge challenges for Antarctica and our global coastlines. With hopeful honesty, they face climate change at work and home.

Producer/director: Vanessa Wells

Writer/researcher: Rebecca Priestley

Editor: Richare Lord

Elanti Media (New Zealand)

Winter Herd

A new generation of nomadic herders revive one of Mongolia’s most dangerous winter rituals in a last ditch attempt to preserve their ancient way of life.

Director: Kasimir Burgess

Producers: Ben Golotta and Chris Kamen

Repeater Productions (Australia/Mongolia)

NEW TALENT SHOWCASE PROJECTS

Architect

Investigating the physical dimensions of trauma, refugee and architect Elahe Zivardar unravels six years of brutal detention by constructing a photo-realistic 3D simulation of Australia’s infamous Nauru Regional Processing Centre.

Co-director/producer/editor: Jaydn Gosselin

Co-director/executive producer/protagonist: Elahe Zivardar

Producer: Jacob Fertig

Denizen Studios & Shakiba Productions (Australia/USA)

Conversion

A group of LGBTQIA+ Australians reveal how religious conversion therapies continue out of sight, causing trauma and suffering for vulnerable people.

Director: Amelia Tovey

Producers: Philippa Campey and Molly O’Connor

Film Camp (Australia)

I Thought Jesus was Korean

Forty years after her parents’ mass wedding at Madison Square Garden, a Kiwi-Japanese filmmaker seeks answers after learning her Korean Jesus was a fraud.

Director: Elina Osborne

Producer: Alex Lee

Yalla Media (New Zealand)

Nothing Called Home

Two survivors of the Christchurch mosque attack, Iraqi immigrants Adeeb along with his son, Ali, take us on their 24-year-long search to find a safe home for their family.

Director: Arkus

Producer: Gargi Chakrabarti

Maurice & Morrise (UAE)

Untying The Knot

In the Philippines, the last country outside the Vatican where divorce is illegal, women in troubled and abusive marriages risk their lives for freedom.

Director/producer: Chona Mangalindan

Producer: Anne Sobel

Executive Producer: Rosie Garthwaite

Mediadante & Monsoon Films (Philippines)

ROUGH CUT SHOWCASE PROJECTS

Ghost Boat

Amena’s son was illegally trafficked by boat from southern Bangladesh. She teams up with trafficking survivor Abdus to retrace her son’s steps, exposing the impact of human trafficking on those left behind.|

Director: Tanim Yousuf

Director/cinematographer: Kauser Haider

Producer: Patrick Hamm

Bulldog Agenda & Mastul Productions (Bangladesh/USA/Germany)

Twilight Time

The life and times of Desmond Ball, the barefooted academic from ‘down under’ hailed by Jimmy Carter as “the man who saved the world”.

Writer/director/producer: John Hughes

Producer: Philippa Campey

Early Works (Australia)

Without Arrows (working title)

Filmed with vérité intimacy over the course of twelve years (2011 – 2022), Without Arrows chronicles the choices, events, and relationships that shape a Lakota family’s legacy.

Co-director/co-producer: Jonathan Olshefski

Co-director/co-producer: Elizabeth Day

Without Arrows LLC (USA