Aimee Huxley awarded 2024 SPA Council Leadership Diversity Mentorship

The Screen Producers Australia (SPA) Council has named senior production manager Aimee Huxley as this year’s recipient of its Leadership Diversity Mentorship, designed to provide a SPA member from an underrepresented group or background with guidance from the council and the chance to take part in bespoke skill development activities.

Huxley, who identifies as part of the visually impaired community and is accompanied in work and life by her service dog, Joey, has experience as a production coordinator and manager in the UK and Australia, with credits including Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild, Our Yorkshire Farm, The Biggest Little Railway in the World, and MasterChef: The Professionals.

She will soon return to Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia to work on Who Do You Think You Are, and intends to use her mentorship to raise awareness and advocate for visually impaired, disabled, and underrepresented groups within the community.

SPA council vice-president Suzanne Ryan, who will act as Huxley’s mentor, said she was looking forward to helping her achieve her goals of narrowing the diversity gap by supporting growth and inclusivity within the screen industry.

“Throughout the past two years, the Leadership Diversity Mentorship program has supported several talented individuals to enhance their career in the screen industry,” she said.

“I am thrilled to be working with Aimee and excited to watch her professional growth over the next 12 months.”

Previous recipients of the mentorship are Tsu Shan Chambers and Stephanie Dower.

SPA president Tracey Vieira said she had no doubt the mentorship program would take Huxley’s career to new heights.

“A huge congratulations to Aimee for securing the 2024 Leadership Diversity Mentorship,” she said,” she said.

“SPA is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive screen industry, and this mentorship program is just one of the initiatives we have established to meet this goal.”