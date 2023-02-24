Aisha Dee, Sam Reid, and Milly Alcock will carry Australian hopes at next month’s Critics Choice Association (CCA) Super Awards, designed to recognise the superhero, science fiction/fantasy, horror, and action genres across film and television.

Dee is nominated for Best Actress in a Horror Movie for her role as the titular character in Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes’ slasher flick Sissy, which had its world premiere at last year’s SXSW. She shares the category with Jessie Buckley (Men), Anna Diop (Nanny), Mia Goth (Pearl), and Rebecca Hall (Resurrection).

In television, Reid earned a nod for Best Actor In A Horror Series, Limited Series, or Made-For-TV Movie for his performance as the vampire Lestat in AMC’s reimagining of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. He is up against co-star Jacob Anderson, Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Mike Colter (Evil), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in ‘Interview with the Vampire’. (Image: Michele K. Short/Sony Pictures Television/AMC)

Alcock rounds out the Australian contingent with a nomination for her portrayal of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of Dragon, joining Patricia Arquette (Severance), Morfydd Clark (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Fiona Shaw (Andor), and Sissy Spacek (Night Sky) in the Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie.

It is one of four nominations for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, which is tied for most television nods with Evil, The Boys, and What We Do in the Shadows. Matt Reeves’ Batman leads the film categories with six.

Now in their third year, the awards have been a happy hunting ground for Australians in the past with Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man taking out Best Horror in 2022, while Margot Robbie won Best Actress in a Superhero Movie for Birds of Prey.

The 2023 winners will be announced Thursday, March 16 US time. Find the full list of nominees here.