Alamo Drafthouse-inspired FoMo Cinemas to open in Melbourne’s East Brunswick

The duo behind Melbourne’s Cinema Nova, Barry Peak and Natalie Miller, are set to open a new cinema in December.

To be located in newly-opened East Brunswick Village, FoMo Cinemas will take a leaf out of the US’s Alamo Drafthouse in Austin and Nitehawk Cinema in Brooklyn and offer full service in-theatre dining.

The cinema will showcase blockbusters, retro classics and other curated programming, and offer an on-site, chef designed menu. Auditoriums have been designed with food service in mind, including planned seating and an integrated ordering system.

Miller and Peak co-founded Cinema Nova in 1991. At the time, Miller was running The Longford Cinema on Toorak Road in South Yarra and Barry Peak, operator of the The Valhalla in Richmond then Westgarth. It began as a two-screen complex and has grown to 16 screens.

More details on FoMo Cinemas’ menu, design and program will be made available in November.