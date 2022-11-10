Alex Williams will star as late cricketer Shane Warne in Nine drama series, Warnie, which has begun filming in Melbourne.

Announced as part of the broadcaster’s 2023 slate in September, the Screentime production will also feature Anthony Hayes and Marny Kennedy, as well as a supporting cast that includes Jacquie Brennan, Jeremy Stanford, Ben Hall, Tom Stokes, Darcy Kent, and newcomer Shanti Kali.

Told over two nights, the story will depict the life of the cultural icon, cricketing genius, and loveable rogue who died at the age of 52 while away with friends in Thailand earlier this year.

Directed by Geoff Bennett, Warnie is written by Matt Ford, who executive produces, while Paul Moloney is producer. Endemol Shine Australia head of scripted drama Sara Richardson and Screentime head of production, scripted Kerrie Mainwaring are also involved.

Upon the initial announcement, Warne’s eldest daughter Brooke took to social media to denounce Nine, whom she described as “beyond disrespectful”.

However, the 9Network and Screentime said the Warne family have now offered their support for the series, after a meeting during pre-production, with the network stating it “looks forward to collaborating with the family as filming continues”.

Speaking in September, Nine program director Hamish Turner told IF Warnie was another example of “big event” television on the network, following this year’s Underbelly: Vanishing Act.

“I think there is a great team behind it,” he said.

“There’s the public image of Warnie and there’s the private image of Warnie and we’re really going to be working hard to make sure we deliver on both of those.”