Alon Aranya added to Screen Forever line-up

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) will welcome the president of US production company Paper Planes Productions, Alon Aranya, to this year’s Screen Forever conference.

Known for producing Apple TV+ series Tehran and Showtime limited series Your Honour, Aranya will join Sydney Morning Herald culture reporter Karl Quinn for an on-stage discussion about his experience negotiating deals and delivering successful projects for various platforms and networks, and his approach to discovering, growing, and leveraging a global network of creatives.

The producer said the conference presented an opportunity to come together in person with his company’s existing partners, as well as form new relationships.

“In the past year, Paper Plane Productions has been assembling a new slate of shows out of Australia,” he said.

“The company views Australia as one of the strongest territories in the world to produce scripted shows due to the combination of great talent, strong incentives and collaborative producers and broadcasters. I’m excited to participate in this year’s edition of Screen Forever.”

Aranya joins Head Gear Films founder and CEO Phil Hunt, Red Arrow Studios International’s Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Fifth Season’s Ava Mustos in the international guest line-up for this year’s event, which will be held on the Gold Coast from March 19 – 21.

The full line-up for the conference will be released next month.

