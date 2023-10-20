‘Anyone But You’ (Teaser Trailer)

In Will Gluck’s Sydney-shot rom-com, Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

The cast also includes Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, Charlee Fraser, Joe Davidson and Rachel Griffiths.

Gluck wrote the script alongside Ilana Wolpert, while also producing with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Sweeney is executive producing for Fifty-Fifty Films, along with Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman from RK Films, and Jacqueline Monetta for Olive Bridge.

Anyone But You will be released via Sony Pictures on Boxing Day.