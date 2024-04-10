ARRI launches multicam system for live entertainment productions

ARRI has launched the ALEXA 35 Live Multicam System in an effort to bring cinematic quality images to live entertainment productions.

The ALEXA 35 Live Multicam System uses the ALEXA 35 Live camera to meet rising demand for larger sensor cinematic cameras in live productions. The Super 35-sized 4K sensor of the ALEXA 35 Live camera enables a shallow depth of field and captures 17 stops of dynamic range to handle extreme lighting situations, including contrasty concert lighting.

The ALEXA 35 Live Multicam System is expected to be used in concerts, sports, esports, fashion, corporate, talk shows, game shows, and religious broadcasts.

The ALEXA 35 Live Multicam System also comprises the Live Production System LPS-1 (which includes a Fiber Camera Adapter and Fiber Base Station), the Skaarhoj RCP, and bespoke accessories such as the new ARRI Touchdown base and receiver plates, an adjustable monitor yoke, an extra-long camera handle, a tally light with camera ID display, a rain cover, and a new ARRI Large Lens Adapter for rapid setup with box lenses.

Full-quality ProRes can be recorded in-camera during live productions, providing flexibility in post. The in-camera recording also permits stand-alone operation of the camera, without the Fiber Camera Adapter. The modular lens mount can be switched between LPL, PL, EF, and B4, facilitating a wide choice of lenses for different applications. ALEXA 35 Live owners can upgrade to full ALEXA 35 functionality via an optional Cine License.